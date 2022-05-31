BULLARD — Bullard advanced to the state softball tournament for the first time in 2021, but the Lady Panthers didn’t get the full state tournament experience.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, everyone is slated for the first normal UIL Softball State Tournament since 2019.
There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19. And last season, weather derailed the tournament. While all games were played, not everyone got the opportunity to play at the University of Texas’ Red and Charline McCombs Field — the host site of the state tournament.
I was at McCombs Field on that Thursday, June 3, 2021, as Rains and Diboll were getting ready to face off in the Class 3A championship with Bullard set to take on Liberty in the Class 4A semifinals.
It's rainy here at Red and Charline McCombs Field. The Class 3A softball championship between Rains and Diboll will not start at 1 p.m. An official start time has not been announced.
The weather delays continued for hours before it was eventually announced that Bullard and Liberty’s game would be played at Georgetown East View’s Patriot Park later that night.
Per Bullard head coach Julie Murry, tonight's Bullard vs. Liberty Class 4A softball game has been moved to Georgetown East View at 7 p.m.
Rains and Diboll eventually got to play a night game for the championship — Rains won, 11-5 — but I made my way to Georgetown for Bullard’s game against Liberty.
Made it to Georgetown East View High School for the Class 4A softball semifinals between Bullard and Liberty.
Even for me, who had covered multiple previous state softball game at McCombs Field, it was a unique experience. There were no live stats and no media setup originally at Patriot Field. It felt like just a normal playoff game.
After two scoreless innings, Bullard scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Liberty tied the game in the top of the fifth inning and scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-3 victory.
While Bullard’s state tournament was over without game at McCombs Field, Liberty got to play there on Saturday, June 5, 2021, defeating Corpus Christi Calallen, 10-3.
After sitting in the rain for the majority of that Thursday, I never made it back to McCombs Field either. I had to go a different direction the next morning as the Hallsville Ladycats had their Class 5A semifinal against Barbers Hill moved to Leander Glenn High School. Barbers Hill took a 6-0 win and ended East Texas’ 2021 state tournament.
This year, Bullard is one of four East Texas teams at the event, joining Chireno, Lovelady and Mount Vernon. Chireno and Lovelady will both start playing on Tuesday, and Mount Vernon will take on Hallettsville at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Bullard (40-3) is scheduled to face Sweeny (30-9) at 4 p.m. Thursday at McCombs Field.
“I’m glad we get to play where we’re supposed to,” Bullard junior Hadi Fults said. “Last year, we got displaced, and it dulled the sparkle a little bit. We couldn’t be more excited to get there and play.”
“It will be amazing,” catcher Teagan Graul said. “There were a few little bumps when it got rained out last year, which was unfortunate. But this year, I’m excited that we get to play in a big setting. It will be exciting to see what we can do with that.”
“I wish we would have had it last year, but you can’t look back and have any regrets,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “But we’re excited to hopefully get to have the full experience that the University of Texas and the state tournament has to offer.”