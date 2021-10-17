A.J. Minter was once a standout athlete at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Now, he’s trying to help the Atlanta Braves reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. The Braves lost to the New York Yankees in that World Series and also in 1996.
The Braves last won a championship in 1995, defeating the Cleveland Indians in six games.
The Braves went to five World Series in the ’90s, including 1991 and 1992, which happened before Minter was born on Sept. 2, 1993.
On Tuesday, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Minter pitched 1.1 innings of relief, allowing no runs on no hits with no walks and three strikeouts to help the Braves take a 5-4 win and advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001 when they defeated the Houston Astros in the NLDS before falling to the eventual World Series champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS.
The Braves eliminated the Astros from the postseason in 1997, 1999 and 2001. The Astros returned the favor in 2004 and 2005 — when Houston advanced to is first World Series in franchise history, falling to the Chicago White Sox, who the Astros defeated in this year’s American League Division Series.
Minter has pitches 9.1 innings in his postseason career and has allowed five hits, two runs and two walks, and he has struck out 16 batters.
This season, Minter was 3-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 52.1 innings with 57 strikeouts and 20 walks. Minter got called up to the MLB in 2017 and has spent five season with the Braves, where he is 11-15 with a 3.71 ERA with 211 strikeouts and 76 walks.
Minter and the Braves started the ALCS Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The winner will advance to the World Series to face either the Astros or the Boston Red Sox.
Former Whitehouse High School standout Josh Tomlin is also on the Braves but is not on the NLCS roster and wasn’t available in the NLDS either. He was 4-0 with a 6.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts this season. Tomlin has played 12 years in the majors, playing for Cleveland from 2010-18 and playing in the 2016 World Series. He has been with Atlanta since 2019.
Minter and Tomlin both work out at APEC in Tyler during the offseason.
There are other players with East Texas/APEC ties who also either played in this year’s postseason or are on teams that were in the postseason.
Former Mount Pleasant standout Michael Kopech made two appearances out of the bullpen for the White Sox in the ALDS and struck out five batters in three innings.
Former Canton standout Colten Brewer is on the Red Sox. He only pitched one MLB inning this season and isn’t on the playoff roster.
Former Lufkin Hudson standout Brandon Belt hit a career-high 29 home runs this season and had a .274 batting average to help the San Francisco Giants post an MLB-high 107 wins, but he suffered a fractured thumb late in the season that forced him to miss the ALDS against the rival Dodgers.
Former Hawkins standout Derek Craft is in the Yankees organization. He was 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts this season in the minor leagues. The Yankees lost in the AL Wild Card Game to the Red Sox.
