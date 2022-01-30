Fans often get jerseys or bobblehead dolls of their favorite professional athletes.
But what about cereal, hot sauce or even a jar of pickles with your favorite athlete on the cover?
PLB Sports and Entertainment has specialized in these types of products for approximately 25 years, according to Senior Marketing Executive Ryder Ballou, the son of Ty Ballou, who is the President and CEO of PLB Sports and Entertainment.
Ryder Ballou said his father started in the mid-1990s with hockey star Mario Lemieux’s candy bar. And then the first big breakthrough deal came in the late 1990s with Flutie Flakes, a cereal for then Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie.
“It’s been going since then,” Ryder said. “We’ve had all kinds of athletes in the NFL, NBA and NHL.”
A major part of what PLB Sports and Entertainment does with the athletes is their work with charities, whether it’s the athlete’s own charity, one they care about or support or one either in the city they play in or their hometown. At plbse.com the many products are available to be shipped anywhere and the website has links and information on the charities and foundations that benefit from the sales.
Currently, the company has products for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who instead of cereal has Diggs 14 Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese.
Could Diggs’ brother and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs be next?
Ryder said while nothing has been finalized, there has definitely been discussions to possibly add another Diggs member and tap into the state of Texas.
In the past, PLB Sports and Entertainment had Mahomes Magic Crunch and Mahomes Magic Crunch 2 for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Whitehouse High School star Patrick Mahomes.
“We signed him to a deal right after his rookie season,” Ryder said. “It blew up. He gave all of the proceeds back to his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies. That first cereal raised $300,000. It did so well, we decided to bring it back the next year with Mahomes Magic Crunch 2 that had eight unique designs on the back that you could build a poster.”
Along with the athletes, there is also a cereal box for the movie “Field of Dreams” and rapper, actor and entrepreneur Master P has Uncle P’s Master Crunch and “Ice-Cream Man” Master Crunch, where every purchase benefits Team Hope. Followers on Instagram (@plbse) can see unique videos and posts of products, special offers and updates from the players. PLBSE is also on Twitter and Facebook with posts and fans create videos and posts with their favorite products.
Back to that jar of pickles … which Ryder says may be the most unique product he remembers an athlete wanting through the years.
Hockey player Adam Deadmarsh had Deadmarsh Deli Dills.
Maybe next we will have products for sportswriters. But I’m not really a cereal guy. Many people know of my love for chicken wings. So how about a wing sauce? Brandon’s Bold Buffalo or Ogden’s Original.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports