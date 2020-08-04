Normally at this time of the year, it is the Dog Days of Summer for Major League Baseball.
On Aug. 5, 2019, the Rangers had played 112 games. This season, Texas has played nine.
So, the clubs are just getting started and are hopeful of getting in as close to 60 games as possible.
With the COVID-19 outbreaks and hurricanes hovering around the East Coast, a regular schedule is near impossible.
Still, some East Texas hurlers are faring well in the Big Leagues.
Two Tyler-born fireballers — Josh Tomlin and A.J. Minter — are on the Atlanta pitching staff and have helped the Braves to first place in the National League East.
Tomlin, the former Whitehouse High School star, is in his 11th Major League season and his second with the Braves. His first nine years were spent with the Cleveland Indians, which included postseason and World Series appearances.
Entering Tuesday's game against Toronto, the 35-year-old Tomlin, who also attended Angelina College and Texas Tech, is 1-0 on the season with a perfect ERA of 0.00. He has appeared in three games, hurling 5.2 innings while allowing two hits and no runs with eight strikeouts.
Tomlin (6-1, 190) has a career record of 64-54.
Teammate, Minter, the former Brook Hill School and Texas A&M standout, has appeared in five games for the Braves. The 6-0, 215-pounder is 0-0, appearing in five games and pitching 4.2 innings. The 26-year-old has two holds and has allowed five hits with one run and a walk, along with seven strikeouts.
Minter is in his second MLB season, both with the Braves, and sports a 7-8 career record.
The Piney Woods duo will be depended upon even more by manager Brian Snitker as opening day starter Mike Soroka was placed on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon.
The Braves are scheduled to play the Blue Jays at Truist Park at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Hopefully fans will be allowed at the ballpark soon. While The Varsity doesn't serve its hot dogs at the park, there is a Waffle House and Chick-fil-A at the stadium.
On the Left Coast, another Tylerite, Burch Smith, is pitching for the Oakland Athletics.
Entering Tuesday's game with the Rangers in Oakland, California, the 6-4, 225-pound Tyler Lee graduate is 2-0. He has appeared in three games and has not allowed a run in 4.0 innings. Smith, who helped Howard College to the NJCAA World Series title in 2009 before transferring to Oklahoma, has given up three hits while walking one and striking out two.
The 30-year-old Smith is in his fourth MLB season. He was first drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2009 (49th Round) but decided to head to Norman. Then in 2011, the San Diego Padres drafted him in the 11th round. Smith was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014. He then had Tommy John surgery and missed three seasons, returning in 2017. In 2018 Smith pitched for the Kansas City Royals and in 2019, he appeared for the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants.
On Feb. 15, 2020, the Giants traded Smith to the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations. This trade was the first swap involving a major league player between the Bay Area rivals since Dec. 4, 1990, when the Athletics acquired Ernest Riles from the Giants for Darren Lewis and minor league starting pitcher Pedro Pena.
Smith grew up next door to Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel in Tyler and received pitching lessons from Pat Mahomes.
The Athletics continue their series with the Rangers at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakland Coliseum.