It’s happening. It’s finally happening!
After no NCAA Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19, I, like many others, have been waiting for Thursday as the 2021 NCAA Tournament officially tips off.
This year’s version of the tournament will be a little different. For starters, the entire tournament will take place in the Indianapolis area.
But no matter where the games take place or what days they are played, this year’s tournament has plenty of intrigue.
One of the top storylines heading into the tournament is that Gonzaga enters with an undefeated mark of 26-0. No team has finished the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Indiana in 1976 when it went 32-0.
As a Gonzaga fan myself, it makes me a little uncomfortable seeing Gonzaga enter the tournament with that extra target on its back.
I also don’t like that the selection committee put Iowa, Kansas and Virginia — all of which Gonzaga has already defeated by double digits. It would have been nice to see new opponents for the Bulldogs.
Now, that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s take a look at the regions.
WEST
Let’s start with Gonzaga’s region.
Kansas and Virginia both have COVID issues. I think Kansas will still advance at least past the opening round regardless, but watch out for freshman and big-time NBA prospect Evan Mobley and USC in the Round of 32.
Virginia — the only men’s team to lose to a 16-seed as a 1-seed and also the last team to win a national championship — could be in danger of an upset here. Ohio, led by Jason Preston, is a team that averages 80.9 points per game. Virginia is known for its defense, but if the Cavaliers are shorthanded because of COVID protocols, that could spell trouble. Another interesting note from this game is that Ohio junior Bennett Vander Plas is named after Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, who played with Vander Plas’ father, Dean, at Wisconsin-Green Bay, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
I took Ohio to get to the Sweet 16, where it will lose to Gonzaga. I have USC over Iowa in the other regional semifinal with Gonzaga defeating USC to get to the Final Four.
EAST
This region is an interesting one.
Michigan State and UCLA are playing on Thursday to get a chance to face BYU. Connecticut, which has won two national titles since 2011, is a 7-seed. We’ve got an All-Texas battle as Texas will take on Abilene Christian. And then we have 2-seed Alabama trying to become the first school to win a football and basketball championship in the same year since Florida in 2007. Ironically, Florida defeated Ohio State in both title games. With Ohio State as a 2-seed on the other side of the bracket, it’s possible Alabama could repeat that feat.
And I do think Alabama gets to the Final Four. I expect an Alabama vs. Texas game in the Sweet 16, and that one could be a classic. I think the Crimson Tide advance and then take down Florida State in the Elite Eight.
SOUTH
This is the region where I expect a lot of chalk.
I do think Winthrop upsets Villanova in the first round, though.
But I expect Baylor, Purdue, Arkansas and Ohio State all to advance to the Sweet 16. Then give me Baylor over Arkansas in the Elite Eight.
And if you’re looking for a fun game to watch in the first round, make sure to tune into Arkansas vs. Colgate. Colgate is second in the country in scoring at 86.3 points per game, and Arkansas is seventh at 82.4 points per game.
MIDWEST
This is probably the region I am most looking forward to.
The top seed is Illinois, which is coached by former Stephen F. Austin head coach Brad Underwood.
Illinois’ possible opponent in the Sweet 16 is Oklahoma State, which is coached by Mike Boynton, who was Underwood’s assistant at both SFA and Oklahoma State. That game would also feature two of the top players in the nation — Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.
To get to the Sweet 16, Oklahoma State would have to defeat a good Tennessee team that is coached by former Texas head coach Rick Barnes.
And at the bottom of the region is Houston. The Cougars are a 2-seed who has held opponents to 57.9 points per game, ranking No. 2 in the country behind Loyola Chicago (55.5), which is also in this region.
I have all of the favorites winning every game of this region with all of the top four seeds advancing to the Sweet 16. In the Elite Eight, I have Illinois advancing over Houston.
FINAL FOUR
Give me Gonzaga over Alabama and Illinois over Baylor. As much as I would like to see the Baylor vs. Gonzaga game we didn’t get in December, Illinois is really good and a team built to get to the final game.
National champion: Gonzaga. I don’t want to make the homer pick here, but it’s really hard to pick against Gonzaga. That being said, I do think Illinois is the team that matches up really well against Gonzaga. But give me the story and give college basketball its first undefeated national champion in 45 years.