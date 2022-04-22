At the home of the UIL State Volleyball Championships, the terms bump and spike took on a new meaning inside Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center on Friday night.
All Elite Wrestling hosted an event that featured a live AEW Rampage, a taping of Battle of the Belts II and several dark matches that will air on AEW Dark on AEW’s YouTube Channel, and I was in attendance with my family.
Growing up, I gravitated to professional wrestling at a young age. I watched what was then World Wrestling Federation (WWF), but is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW).
We didn’t have DVR or TIVO back then, and the flagship shows — WWE Monday Night RAW and WCW Monday Nitro — came on at the same time on Monday nights on USA and TNT, respectively, so you had to pick and choose which show you wanted to watch that night or hope you get lucky with commercials.
The WWE eventually purchased WCW, and the final episode of Nitro aired on March 26, 2001.
There have been other wrestling companies since then — Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling), Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and more — but there hadn’t been a legit competitor to the WWE.
But on January 1, 2019, AEW was founded by Tony Khan, who is the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. along with his father, Shahid Khan.
AEW started its first weekly show, AEW Dynamite, on Oct. 2, 2019, on TNT, and the show now airs on TBS. On Aug. 10, 2021, AEW Rampage began. Dynamite is on Wednesdays by itself, but WWE’s NXT show was on Wednesdays at the same time for a period of time, leaving fans with a decision if they wanted to watch one of them live, but also with the option fortunately to record one or both and watch them later.
NXT eventually moved to Tuesdays, leaving Dynamite on an island by itself. Rampage, however, is on Friday nights, just like WWE SmackDown!, but at a different time.
AEW has thrived since coming onto the scene and has served as a legit competitor to the WWE. A lot of wrestling fans take one side or the other, but there are still many, like myself, who enjoy both products. They each provide something different.
I understand why some fans have grown frustrated with the WWE’s decision making and use of superstars over the years, but there is still value in the product. Just ask Vince McMahon’s bank account.
AEW provides more of a pro wrestling show, while WWE leans on the side of “sports entertainment.” AEW has also been known to give their wrestlers more creative freedom with their character.
The AEW roster features names people maybe know from the WWE, WCW, UFC or elsewhere like Chris Jericho, Sting, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Billy Gunn, Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose), Mark Henry, Paul Wight (The Big Show), William Regal, Samoa Joe, Paige VanZant and CM Punk, who once wrestled at the Oil Palace in Tyler.
The roster also features Adam Cole (my son Nolan’s favorite), Hangman Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, MJF, Keith Lee, Kenny Omega, Lance Archer, Toni Storm, Jungle Boy Jack Perry (son of the late Luke Perry) and many more.
I knew that when AEW returned close, I wanted to attend a live show, because I had heard great things from people who had previously attended. And it didn’t disappoint.
From start to finish, AEW put on a compelling product, letting fans get a chance to see a variety of wrestlers throughout the night and also making sure the crowd was involved.
I enjoyed myself and will definitely attend AEW shows in the future. I will also attend WWE shows. And I will continue to watch both AEW and WWE on television.
As a wrestling fan, I enjoy having options. I actually drifted away from wrestling for several years when there was really just the one dominant option. A little competition brings out the best in everyone.
It’s OK to choose one or the other or neither, but it’s also OK to like both.