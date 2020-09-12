Certain people are just ingrained in your mind.
When I heard the sad news this week about the death of Wilbert Loftin at age 70, my mind flashed back to watching him play basketball at Tyler Junior College some 50 years ago.
The image is intact in my mind’s eye. I see Loftin's large athleticism imposing its will as he hauls down a rebound and fires an outlet pass to the great Poo Welch and the Apaches are racing down the floor in a patented fast break.
Those were the glory days of TJC basketball when legendary coach Floyd Wagstaff recruited great players and let them play — you know, run, gun and have fun. One of the best and in my mind so underrated was Loftin, a star at Emmett Scott High School in Tyler before his days in junior college and later at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana) in Lafayette.
Loftin was big and fast and his love for the game and competition was tangible. He could score, he could defend and most of all, he could rebound.
Said Wagstaff when he signed Loftin in the spring of 1968.
“Loftin could be the answer to our rebounding problem. He is an outstanding rebounder and can set up the fast break real well. This is something that has really impressed me. When he gets the rebound, he is looking for the leader of the fast break.”
These comments were coming off a season when Tyler narrowly missed winning a national championship because eventual winners San Jacinto knocked off the Apaches in a best of three playoff. Tyler lost its big man tandem of Jesse Marshall and Jim Brooks but retained Welch going into the next season in 1968-69.
Loftin did not disappoint as he started every game that year and the next at TJC. He was formidable near the bucket along with Larry Faust, a player Wagstaff recruited from New Jersey. Tyler again won its conference in 1969 but fell to San Jacinto in what seemed an annual playoff to advance to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the national junior college championship tournament.
“Oh man, I hate to hear that,” Welch said this week when informed of Loftin’s death. “He was a big, strong guy who worked hard and helped the team. He was a good teammate and I think that is one of the best things you can say about someone who played basketball.”
Born in Bullard, Loftin lived south of Tyler and rode the bus to Emmett Scott when in high school but often walked 12 miles home each evening because of basketball practice that ended late in the afternoons. He revealed in an article in the Lafayette paper while in college that he didn't mind the walk because he loved basketball so much. He did add, however, that as his game improved, he began to get more rides home after practice.
Loftin said his basketball days began in junior high when he was challenged by a math teacher to try the sport. He said he learned the game at the YMCA with its backboards nailed to the wall which severely limited driving the basket.
"There were no fouls in that YMCA league," Loftin said. "So you learned to play some tough basketball just to survive."
In these present days when we are again grappling with racial issues and hoping for better understanding and harmony, Loftin was a guy on the cutting edge of societal change in East Texas during the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
Loftin led Scott to a state championship of the Prairie View Interscholastic League his senior year in 1968. He averaged 19 points and 22 rebounds that season, and in the final game, poured in 39 points for the Bulldogs.
Earlier in Loftin's senior year at Scott, his team also won the TJC Tournament so Wagstaff was able to see Loftin up close in action that Christmas holiday. That Scott team was loaded with talent as Loftin had stellar teammates in forward George Tate and guard Wendell Day. The Bulldogs were coached by Gratin Fields.
The following year, Scott would compete in the UIL against John Tyler and Robert E. Lee and eventually the school was closed at the end of the 1970 school year with its students integrated into the two schools now renamed Tyler High and Tyler Legacy, respectively.
According to teammates Clinton Roxburgh and Pat Spruiell, Loftin was a guy who bonded with all of his teammates at TJC.
“Poo and I started calling him Tree Tips and it just stuck,” Spruiell said. “He was so tall that he was like a giant tree and those hands didn't miss a rebound. He was a great player and a great guy."
An attorney in Canton, Spruiell said he ran into Loftin in Tyler several years ago.
"I was in town at the courthouse downtown and ran into Wilbert at a car wash on Glenwood I think," Spruiell said. "We both like to have fell out. We had so much fun talking and laughing and carrying on. He was always such a fun person to be around."
Roxburgh expressed similar sentiments.
“Wilbert was a force on the inside with our basketball team at TJC," Roxburgh said. "He is someone I remember fondly because he was such a good person. In recent years, he was one of the ambassadors on campus. He liked helping people."
Lonny Uzzell is a board member at TJC and said the ambassador role is vital on campus and Loftin was a perfect fit for what it entails.
"I cannot think of anyone who was a better ambassador for the school than WIlbert," Uzzell said. "He just had that outgoing personality that made you feel comfortable and always remembered your name and something about you. He was a mountain of a man but in many ways a gentle giant. He embraced that role of helping the students and truly was an ambassador for the college."
As a co-captain of the Southwestern Louisiana team his senior season in 1972, Loftin was praised by his coach.
"Wilbert has been a steadying influence on our team," Beryl Shipley said. "He goes out every night and does a good job. He has never received the credit he deserves but that doesn’t seem to bother him too much.”
Loftin is survived by his wife and five children. His daughter Latasha was kind enough to talk about her dad on the eve of his funeral.
“There were five of us,” Latasha said of her brothers and sisters. “So, I guess you could say he raised his own basketball team.”
In 1972 NBA Draft, he was selected in the 10th round by the Baltimore Bullets (now the Washington Wizards).
Tyler has lost one of its great athletes and a wonderful lifelong citizen. I will always remember Wilbert Loftin’s winning ways on the basketball court and as of this week, his winning ways in life.