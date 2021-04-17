After Friday’s games were postponed, the No. 3 UT Tyler softball team will honor 10 seniors on Sunday at Suddenlink Park.
The Patriots (25-5, 19-1 Lone Star Conference) will tangle with St. Edward’s with the first game scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
The seniors will be honored between games on Sunday.
The UT Tyler seniors are Tristin Anders (Mont Belvieu/Barbers Hill HS/Lamar/Angelina); Shae Harris (Brenham/Brenham HS); Erin Hill (Maryville, Tennessee/William Blount HS/USC Upstate); Shelby Hughston (Bastrop/Cedar Creek HS/Kansas); Shannon Klaus (Red Rock/Cedar Creek HS/Lamar); Allyson Rodriguez (La Blanca/Edcouch-Elsa HS/Ranger JC); Serena Saldivar (Garland/Wylie HS/McLennan CC); Shea Smith (League City/Clear Springs HS); Haleigh Swinney (Crosby/Crosby HS) and Marissa Trezza (Lindenhurst, New York/Island Trees HS/Georgian Court).
Friday’s games with St. Mary’s was postponed and have been rescheduled for Tuesday in Tyler. The first game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
Head coach Mike Reed’s team is eligible to claim the regular season championship in the Lone Star Conference, but will not be eligible to advance into the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament as the institution finishes up its potential final year in the NCAA Division II transition period.
