The UT Tyler basketball teams split a pair of Lone Star Conference games on Thursday against UT Permian Basin in Odessa.
The Patriot women took the first game 81-53, while the Falcon men won the second, 89-71.
The UT Tyler basketball teams end the regular season on Saturday in San Angelo, facing Angelo State in a doubleheader (2 and 4 p.m.). UT Permian hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.
The LSC Tournament begins on Tuesday with on-campus games. The top four teams advance to the LSC Tournament later in the week at Comerica Center in Frisco. The on-campus games pit No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.
The Patriot women (17-7) are currently sixth in the LSC with a 10-4 and would host a game if they stay in sixth. The Falcons (8-19) are 13th in the league at 4-11, just outside the postseason. If the standings ended today, UT Tyler would host Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday.
The Patriot men are 16-8 overall and 7-7 in the LSC, 11th place. The Falcons are 16-11 and 8-7 (10th in LSC).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Destini Whitehead led the way with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting as the Patriots got out in front early and led all the way. She was followed by Montse Gutierrez, who had 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting, and then Lovisa Hevinder and Martina Machalova, who each scored 13.
Liah Davis collected a team-high five rebounds. Elli Emrich and Gutierrez each had four.
Morgan Helgesen and Holly Hemmeline led the Falcons with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
PATRIOT MEN
The Patriots fell behind early and could not recover. The Falcons led 44-30 at halftime.
Micah Fuller led UT Tyler with 24 points with Da'Zhon Wyche and Zaire Mateen next at 15 and 14, respectively. Kyle Frelow and Finn Fleute led in rebounds with seven apiece.
Miles Daniels led UTPB with 31 points.
PATRIOT BASEBALL
The UT Tyler baseball team will play host to St. Edward's this weekend in a Lone Star Conference series at Irwin Field. The series begins on Friday with a 2 p.m. first pitch against the Hilltoppers.
Games two and three of the series will be a part of a doubleheader that is set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and both teams will conclude the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Patriots are 6-6 overall and in LSC play, while St. Ed's is 9-3 overall and in conference.
PATRIOT SOFTBALL
The No. 1 UT Tyler softball team's doubleheader against No. 12 Rogers State previously scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in Claremore, Oklahoma has been postponed due to inclement weather across the region.
A make-up date for the games will be announced at a later date. UT Tyler will begin Lone Star Conference play in their next scheduled contests, as they are set to travel to No. 5 West Texas A&M for their LSC opener on Mar. 4, followed by a trip to Portales, New Mexico on Mar. 6 for a doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico.
TRACK & FIELD
The Patriots men's and women's track and field programs are hitting the road to Lubbock for the 2022 Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday.
UT Tyler athletes will be eligible to compete in the NCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships for the first time this season as they have completed the transition into a full-fledged Division II program. Athletes that meet the NCAA national marks in their respective disciplines will receive an invite to the national meet on March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas.