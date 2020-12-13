Jeff Traylor, the former Gilmer High School who turned the Buckeyes into a powerhouse prep program, has led his UTSA Roadrunners to a bowl game in his first year as head coach.
Texas-San Antonio accepted an invitation to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl to face SMU (7-3) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
“We’re excited to accept an invitation to play in the Frisco Bowl,” Traylor said. “I’m thrilled for our players, coaches and staff that we will get to showcase our #210TriangleOfToughness brand on national TV yet again. They are very deserving of this opportunity and we can’t wait to get up to the Metroplex and compete against another in-state program in SMU.”
It is the second bowl game in the 10-year history of the Roadrunners' program.
It will be the second time for the Mustangs to play in the Frisco Bowl. They lost 51-10 to Louisiana Tech in the bowl's inaugural game in 2017, which was played nine days after Sonny Dykes was named their new coach.
UTSA’s first-ever meeting with the Mustangs will mark its first bowl appearance since the Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17, 2016, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Roadrunners dropped a 23-20 decision to New Mexico in their inaugural bowl appearance four years ago.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Traylor, who was SMU’s associate head coach and running backs coach in 2017, the Roadrunners have posted a 7-4 overall record in 2020. UTSA finished second in Conference USA’s West Division with a 5-2 mark (.714), percentage points behind UAB, which beat Rice 21-16 on Saturday to close out a 3-1 (.750) league ledger. The Roadrunners’ five conference wins are the most by any C-USA team this fall and their seven overall victories are tied for the most in the league along with East Division champion Marshall (7-1).
Tickets to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl can be purchased by visiting thefriscobowl.com/tickets/ or calling (855) 492-8053. Phone orders may be placed Monday through Saturday (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.). All tickets will be mobile tickets through the AXS App, available for iOS and Android. Seating will be assigned in a socially distanced manner with ticket blocks being limited to accommodate a safe game experience.