Lights, Camera, Action!
The TJC Apaches and Trinity Valley Cardinals will be the stars as their football game on Saturday will be streamed across the nation by ESPN+.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
"We are excited to be part of the first group of games broadcast as part this new agreement between the NJCAA and ESPN,"Tyler Junior College Athletic Director Kevin Vest said. "This is wonderful opportunity to showcase our outstanding NJCAA student-athletes and to also shine a light on our beloved institution and this amazing community."
ESPN+ has more than 22 million subscribers.
This is the second time TVCC has appeared on the ESPN+ broadcast, the first was on Aug. 25 against Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. The other broadcasts have been Snow at New Mexico Military (Sept. 3) and Navarro at NMMI (Sept. 10). Next on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Mississippi Gulf Coast vs. East Mississippi will be on ESPN+. Beginning with week six of the NJCAA Football season, the game of the week selections on ESPN+ will be announced two weeks in advance.
It will be the Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener for both teams. Both Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley are 1-1 on the season.
Tyler opened with a 65-0 win over Resolution Prep on Earl Campbell Field in the Rose City before falling to Kilgore College 41-10 in a non-conference contest in Longview.
TVCC lost to Snow, 36-14, in Utah. The Cardinals rebounded for a 69-6 win over Southern-Shreveport in Athens.
Now, the two old rivals will tangle.
TJC coach Tanner Jacobson expects a tough game, noting the Cardinals are big up front with "big, long receivers" and another standout offense.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Tickets are $7 (reserved) and $5 (general admission). ... The TJC soccer teams will be in action on Saturday, hosting Blinn College at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on campus. The women play at 1:30 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m. ... The Apaches football team will have an open date again next week before traveling to Miami, Oklahoma to face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in a 3 p.m. game on Oct. 1. ... TVCC will travel to Cisco to meet the Wranglers at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.
BIG GAME IN LONGVIEW
An early season high-stakes collision is on tap as defending national champion and No. 1 New Mexico Military Institute takes on No. 5 Kilgore College on Saturday in a key juco football game.
Both teams are coming off big wins in the opening weeks and will play at Lobo Stadium in Longview. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The winner gets the advantage for playoff seeding in the early going of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference race.
OTHER GAMES
+ Arlington Resolution Prep vs. Cisco (1-1, 0-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, Chesley Stadium, Cisco;
+ Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-1, 0-1) vs. Navarro (0-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, Corsicana.
Blinn (3-0, 1-0) is idle this week.