For the third time this spring, Tyler Junior College is celebrating a national championship.
This time it was the Apaches baseball team, winners of the NJCAA Division III World Series.
The school honored the squad with a "Breakfast with Champions" inside Wagstaff Gymnasium. TJC defeated Niagara County (New York), 5-4, on Wednesday in Greeneville, Tennessee, to win the crown. The Apaches finished 4-0 in the tourney.
The diamond champs follow titles by the men's and women's tennis teams to bring the total of national championships for TJC to 66.
With athletic director Kevin Vest driving from Greeneville to Evans, Georgia, for the NJCAA Women's Division I national soccer tournament, Kelsie Weeks, associate athletic director, welcomed the team home.
Others on hand were Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC president and CEO; Dr. Deana Sheppard, Provost & Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs & Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Tim Drain, Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs; tennis coach Dash Connell, women's basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and football coach Thomas Rocco.
Also, Peggy Wagstaff Smith, president of the TJC Board of Trustees, along with Mejia, Drain and Sheppard, praised the team for their performance on and off the field, representing the school and the city of Tyler. The team was also noted for its classroom work, and hours and hours of hard work.
It was the sixth national baseball title for the Apaches, five under head coach Doug Wren, who was voted Coach of the Tournament. Mike Ruppenthal is the assistant coach, along with volunteer assistants Jordan Trahan, Cody Jamison, Jacoby Bogue and Brock Lemire. Student assistants are Ed Atkins and Cooper Holland, along with student trainer Jasmine Wooldridge. Eddy McGuire is the head trainer.
Miguel Vega, sophomore first baseman who graduated from The Brook Hill School, hit the game-winning two-run homer in the eighth inning of the championship game. The Tyler native was voted Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Also making all-tournament were left fielder Heath Hood (White Oak), pitcher Cooper Rawls (Hallsville) and center fielder Jacob Johnson (Bullard). Hood's diving catch on Monday made ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10. Vega (Northwestern State), Hood (Louisiana-Lafayette), Rawls (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Johnson (Southeastern Louisiana) are all sophomores.
Other members of the championship team are: Mark Alvarado (So., OF, Laredo); Bryce Coveney (So., INF, Katy); Adam Davis (Fr., P, Melissa); Dalton Davis (Fr., INF, Prosper); Tye Elie (Fr., OF/P, Edgewood); Nick Ellington (Fr., OF, Mansfield); Trey Erwin (So., C, Edgewood); Daylon Farmer (So., P, The Woodlands); Jack Gee (Fr., P, McKinney); Jason Gonzales (Fr., P, Arlington); Robert Hines (Fr., INF, Garland); Casen Holden (Fr., P, Conroe); Luke Johnson (Fr., C, Prosper); Duke Jordan (Fr., P, Lufkin); Clayton Kelley (Fr., P, Fort Worth); Cole Lightfoot (So., INF, Brock); Tyler Linneweber (Fr., INF, Conroe); Tanner McNamara (So., P, College Station); Brandon McNeely (Fr., P, Carthage); Parker Millsap (Fr., OF, Rusk); Caleb Putnam (Fr., P, Prosper); Noah Pyles (Fr., P, Austin); Ren Reynolds (So., INF, Kilgore); Warren Sammons (Fr., C, Spring); Kade Sanchez (Fr., INF, Caldwell); Michael Schrab (Fr., C, Katy); Nick Sestito (Fr., P, Frisco); Reed Smith (Fr., P, Lufkin); Tom Symonds (Fr., P, Canberra, Australia); Tres Thomas (Fr., OF, Arlington); Reid Trimble (Fr., P, Whitehouse); McCrae Wiest (Fr., P, Plano); Alec Williams (Fr., OF, Huntsville); Zach Williams (Fr., P, College Station); Benjamin Wilson (Fr., P, Murfreesboro, Tennessee); Matthew York (Fr., P, Hallsville); Daniel Young (Fr., INF, North Zulch); and Edward Zeng (Fr., INF, Plano).
With the men's and women's soccer teams still playing in national tournaments, Mejia said he is hopeful of two more celebrations in June.