Steve Sarkisian's first Texas Football Orange-White Game is scheduled for Saturday in Austin.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Earl Campbell/Rickey Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The spring game, televised on Longhorn Network, is the first glimpse to see Coach Sark's "All Gas, No Brakes" era of Texas Football.
Admission is free and seating will be available in the lower bowl in on a first-come, first-served basis with social distancing measures in place. Once inside, fans are used sit in one of the socially distanced orange chairbacks seats. For those that choose to sit in Sections 3-6, orange stickers have been placed on the backs of the seats to indicate available seats.
Gates will open at noon. Fans may enter the stadium through Gates 7, 8, 25, 27, 28, and 31.
Note: As construction continues on the new south end zone facility, the videoboard and primary audio system for the stadium will not be operational. In addition, Bevo Blvd., Smokey’s Midway, and Longhorn City Limits will not take place. The Frank Denius Family University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame will also remain closed.