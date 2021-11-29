Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. SMU hired Rhett Lashlee as its new head coach Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, bringing back its former offensive coordinator to replace Sonny Dykes. Lashlee had been Miami’s offensive coordinator for two seasons after serving as OC for the Mustangs during Dykes’ first two seasons in 2018 and 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)