SFA (0-1) vs. UT San Antonio (1-0)
Time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Stadium: Alamodome, San Antonio
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
UTSA: Jeff Traylor
Last week: SFA was idle after opening the season with a 24-14 loss to UTEP back on Sept. 5; UTSA opened the season last week with a 51-48 win against Texas State in double overtime
Up next: SFA at SMU, Sept. 26; Memphis at UTSA, Sept. 25
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self ... RB Da'leon Ward ... WR Xavier Gibson ... L Brevin Randle
UTSA: RB Sincere McCormick ... PK Hunter Duplessis ... QB Frank Harris
Did you know: Carthel is in his second season at SFA. He led the Lumberjacks to a 3-9 record a year ago, but the wins were later vacated due to an NCAA infractions case ... Traylor is in his first season as head coach at UTSA. He played football at SFA, and later became one of the most successful high school coaches in Texas — leading Gilmer to a 175-26 record in 15 seasons, winning three state titles and earning a pair of runner-up finishes. He made assistant coaching stops at Texas, SMU and Arkansas before being named the third head coach in UTSA history back on Dec. 10, 2019.
Jack Stallard