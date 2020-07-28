William Andrew Bellefeuille, 2020 graduate of All Saints Episcopal School of Tyler, recently signed to play goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Fury in 2020-21 as part of an amateur-to-pro pathway through Soccer Universities.
This fall Bellefeuille will be studying geology and engineering online through the University of Tulsa while he trains and plays with the Philadelphia Fury and competes against pro-reserve teams in the northeastern USA, Spain, England, Scotland, Portugal and Brazil.
Bellefeuille, son of Jan and Andrew Bellefeuille of Whitehouse,f started playing soccer with the Tyler SA club, Red Bulls, from 2014-2017. He attended All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler for eight years where he lettered four years in varsity soccer, and was All Saint’s starting goalkeeper all four years of high school.
In 2020, as team captain, Bellefeuille helped to lead the All Saints Trojans to the area playoffs. He has been awarded numerous soccer honors including first- and second-teams all-district; first team all-state; Academic All-State; 2020 Tyler Paper Best Preps Nominee Student Athlete of the Year for Boy’s Soccer; and 2020 KETK Athlete of the Week. He has also been a youth referee for the Tyler Soccer Association for six years.
Bellefeuille is a member of the National Honor Society with a graduating GPA of 3.72, and has been awarded over $200,000 in academic scholarships by colleges to which he applied. He was a member of All Saints band since fifth grade and has won TAPPS awards for ensemble performance, as well as Most Outstanding Brass Player in 2020. Bellefeuille has also volunteered at the East Texas Food Bank, Promise Academy and has been an intern for the DECATS program at All Saints for creative and talented youth scholars.
While he continues his college education through online studies with the University of Tulsa, Bellefeuille hopes to be professionally recruited from Soccer Universities as he chases his soccer dreams.