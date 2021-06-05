No. 1 Tyler Junior College has advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament.
Six Apache Ladies scored goals in TJC’s 6-0 win over No. 8 Indian Hills (Iowa) on Saturday at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
TJC (16-0) will play in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday. The Apache Ladies won Pool A with a 2-0 record. On Thursday, Tyler won over Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina), 7-1.
The Apache Ladies took a 2-0 lead with a little more five minutes into the game.
Mukarama Abdulai scored at 5:16 on an unassisted goal, while 33 seconds later Heidi Mueller scored off an assist from Candela Velasquez.
That was the score at halftime.
The goals continued in the second half by Alexia Moreira (unassisted), Skylar Parker (unassisted), Moira VanDerPutt (Rocio Fernandez assist) and Kristen Prior (Velasquez assist).
Daniella Wilken played 27 minutes and five seconds in goal, making a save. Ayana Aoyagi played the final 66:55.
TJC had 27 shots to the Warriors’ two.
In Wichita, Kansas the TJC Apaches open play in the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tournament on Sunday.
The Apaches (10-3-2) are scheduled to play Iowa Lakes (Iowa) at 4 p.m. Sunday. TJC will also play at 4 p.m. Monday against Daytona State (Florida).
