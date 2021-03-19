Jaxon Rees has been a standout in baseball, basketball and football for the Grace Community School Cougars.
But his passion has always been baseball and on Friday he realized a lifelong dream.
Before his family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters, Rees inked a national letter to play baseball at Hendrix College.
Rees also received the prestigious Hendrix Distinguished Scholarship.
"This is really an exciting day; This is something I have been looking forward to since I was little kid," Rees said before officially signing to become a Warrior at the Grace Community School Conference Room. "It's a dream come true."
Looking on as he signed his letter were his parents, Wendi and Jim Rees, brother Jace (who attends Dallas Baptist University, majoring in pre-med), his sisters Jessa and Jenna, and grandmother Nancy Matthews.
While at Grace School, Rees has maintained an "A" average all four years and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior.
He has played baseball all four years, earning his district's Freshman of the Year honor as well as all-district his sophomore and junior seasons. Rees was also Academic All-State as a junior.
After visiting Hendrix, a private liberal arts school in Conway, Arkansas, Rees knew that it was the place for him.
"I felt like it was not only the best school for me baseball-wise but also has good academics," said Rees, also noting the beauty of the campus.
The Hendrix coaches told Rees they expect him to have an impact immediately, either as a starting pitcher or a reliever.
Rees thanked his teammates and coaches at Grace.
"It's been great to play with all these guys," Rees said of his fellow Cougars. "I wouldn't want to play anywhere else. Now, going to Hendrix I am hoping to find the same sense of family."
Hendrix College has an enrollment of 1,366 and was founded in 1876. The school colors are orange and black.
The Warriors compete in NCAA Division III and in the Southern Athletic Association, which includes schools in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Conference members include: Berry College (Mount Berry, Georgia); Birmingham-Southern College (Birmingham, Alabama); Centre College (Danville, Kentucky); Millsaps College (Jackson, Mississippi); Oglethorpe University (Atlanta); Rhodes College (Memphis, Tennessee) and Sewanee: The University of the South (Sewanee, Tennessee).
A reception was held following the ceremony.