Fans will be allowed for the Tyler Junior College football opener on Friday in Tyler, Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, said.
The Apaches (0-1) are hosting No. 10 Trinity Valley Community College on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium kickoff is 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, ticketing and entry points to the stadium have been adjusted and capacity will be limited. The entrance at Gate 3 will be limited to individuals on pass lists. To enter through this gate you must be on a pass list for the football team, Apache Cheer, Apache Band, Apache Belles or the athletic department.
All other fans (home and visitors) will be directed to the entrance at Gate 7. This includes all TJC students and employees showing a College ID as well as all general admission tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day the game and all sales are cash only. All general admission tickets are $5 with children 12 and under admitted free.
TJC students and employees are free with a College ID. Fans entering through Gate 7 are encouraged to sit on that side of the stadium.
All fans are asked to wear a face covering when entering and moving about the stadium and to appropriately social distance from others. All seating for the Spring will be general admission only and there are no reserved seats or season tickets.