You've heard of "Breakfast at Wimbledon" and "Breakfast of Champions"; now Tyler Junior College is starting another tradition, "Breakfast with Champions."
TJC welcomed home the Apache Ladies on Friday after they won the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament Championship, the 20th in program history and the 63rd overall for the College, earlier this week in Mesa, Arizona.
It was a celebration as the national championship trophy was on display at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center as Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC president and CEO, and Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, praised the team's accomplishments.
"It is truly a great day to be a part of the Apache Nation," Dr. Mejia said.
He noted how TJC is part of a great community and thanked the Apache Ladies for representing the school and Tyler on and off the court.
Apache Lady team members include Momoko Yoshimura, Jadeh Chan, Lauren Anzalotta, Destinee Martins, Alexia Tashbaeva, Violet Apisah and Emilie Schwarte. Dash Connell is the head coach and he is assisted by Micah Avance and Luc Godin. Head trainer is Eddy McGuire.
Vest added how this title was "more gratifying and satisfying because of all things you all have had to go through; All the things our country has had to go through; Our institutions have had to go through. I just commend you ladies ... for really just fighting through what the last year has been and the leadership of our coaches. ... We will remember this one for the perseverance you guys have had to put forth and the resiliency we've seen."
Vest also said, "hopefully we will be back here in a couple of weeks to celebrate the men's championship" as he looked at the Apache tennis team as they prepared to practice and will compete in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament beginning on May 17 at Collin College in Plano.
First-team All-America were Martins, Anzalotta and Apisah in singles with Yoshimura and Chan second-team All-America.
Martins and Anzalotta, along with Apisah and Emelie Schwarte were first-team All-America in doubles with Yoshimura and Chan second-team All-America.
Also on hand were Dr. Deana Sheppard, Provost & Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs & Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Tim Drain, Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs; TJC women's basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard; and Mark Gartman, Director of Facilities and Construction.
Vest thanked Gartman for lighting the Ramey Tower gold in recognition of the national title.