TJC vs. Trinity Valley

Former Tyler High School Lion Darry Moore goes up for a shot for Trinity Valley over former All Saints standout Scottie Turner of Tyler Junior College Saturday in Athens.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Wednesday, March 17

Men’s College Basketball

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Tyler at TCS-Post Grad, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Tyler at Kilgore (DH), 1 p.m.

 
 

