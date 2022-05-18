East Texas athletes have enjoyed a lot of success, as was evident by several athletes capturing medals at last week’s UIL State Track and Field Championships and the previous week at the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships.
Many of those athletes will go on to the next level and enjoy success.
There are former high school athletes from the area who are currently excelling at the collegiate level.
Haftu Knight, a former star runner at Tyler Lee, is now at the University of Texas, where the Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the country.
Knight became the first Longhorn to win the men’s 10,000-meter run at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships as he posted a time of 29:21.90.
Branson Ellis, another former Tyler Lee star who is currently at Stephen F. Austin, was second in the pole vault at the 2022 WAC Outdoor Men's Track & Field Championship.
Ellis finished with a mark of 16-6.03.
Ellis was the two-time state champion in high school and set the state record, the NCAA champion last year and tried out for the Olympics.
Former Grace Community standout Johannon Murray, now at Louisiana Tech, became the first Lady Techster to win the heptathlon at the Conference USA Outdoor Championships.
Murray accumulated 4,937 points. She was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.76, first in the high jump, second in the shot put, fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.60, fifth in the long jump, second in the javelin and second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.32.
Former Mineola star Abeni Kratzmeyer, now at UT Tyler, won the pole vault at the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Championships, breaking the meet record and the all-time Lone Star Conference record with a height of 13-3.84, earning a spot at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Kratzmeyer won the pole vault as a freshman and sophomore in high school and won silver as a senior.
Also for UT Tyler, former Chapel Hill standout and current student assistant coach for the Patriots men’s basketball team MyKaela Alfred was second at the LSC Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.06, breaking the school record.