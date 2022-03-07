The No. 1 UT Tyler softball team traveled to the western part of Texas and the eastern portion of New Mexico over the weekend for two series.
The Patriots (17-1, 3-1 Lone Star Conference) recorded a 3-1 road trip.
On Friday in Canyon, the Patriots split with No. 4 West Texas A&M.
The Buffaloes won the first game 7-5, while UT Tyler took Game 2, 6-5 in nine innings.
In the first game, West Texas A&M used a six-run third inning en route to the win.
Ashley Perez (solo) and Amanda Marek (2-run) had homers for the Patriots.
Bayli Simon and Perez each had two hits with Marek, Tatum Goff, Hanna Fradkin and Lauren Harris adding hits.
RBIs were from Marek (2), Perez (1), Goff (1) and Harris (1). Scoring runs were Simon, Perez, Cassidi Mulllen, Marek and Goff.
Payton Foster (8-1) suffered her first loss in the circle, going two innings.
Brittni Rufus and Ruby Salzman had homers for the Buffaloes.
In the second game, the Patriots were hurt by three errors that allowed five unearned runs.
Trailing 2-1, the Patriots scored four runs in the seventh to go on top 5-2. However, the Buffaloes scored three unearned in the bottom of the inning to force extras.
In the ninth, Fradkin singled to drive home Shannon Klaus with the eventual winning run.
Klaus earlier had a home run (solo). She had two hits in the game. Fradkin and Marek each had two hits as well with singles from Simon and Jacey Henry.
RBIs were from Simon (2), Henry (2), Fradkin (1) and Klaus (1). Scoring runs were Klaus (2), Grace Davis (1), Marek (1), Henry (1) and Maddie Melton (1).
Kaylee Davis (2.1 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts) started for UT Tyler and was followed by Goff (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts). Sarah Gartman (5-0) got the win (2 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
The Patriots left Canyon for the 105-mile trip to Portales, New Mexico to take on the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.
UT Tyler swept the doubleheader on Sunday, 6-3 and 11-0.
Foster (9-1) tossed 4.2 innings in the first game, allowing four hits and two runs. She walked two and struck out three. Gartman got her first save by hurling 2.1 innings, giving up four hits and one run while striking out two and walking one.
Perez had three hits, including two doubles. Marek had a double and single with Courtney Plocheck getting two hits. Melton added a double with singles from Simon, Henry and Mak Dominguez.
Plocheck and Marek each had two RBIs with one apiece from Henry and Melton. Scoring runs were Perez (2), Marek (2), Fradkin (1) and Klaus (1).
In the second game, Goff (1-0) pitched a complete five-inning game, allowing four hits while walking one and striking out six. She also had two hits, including a home run (solo).
Perez (3-run) and Henry (2-run) added home runs with Simon hitting a triple. Simon, Fradkin, Perez and Goff each had two hits. Marek and Audrey Escamilla added hits.
RBIs were from Perez (3), Marek (2), Henry (2), Goff (1), Klaus (1) and Escamilla (1). Scoring runs were Simon (2), Fradkin (2), Perez (2), Marek (1), Plocheck (1), Henry (1), Dominguez (1) and Goff (1).
The Patriots return home for games on Friday (4 and 6 p.m. vs. UT Permian Basin) and Sunday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m. vs. Western Texas).