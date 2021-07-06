Whitehouse graduate and Patrick Mahomes’ buddy, Jake Parker, is making a huge impact in spring football.
Parker, a senior wide receiver at Howard Payne University, is the American Southwest Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Sul Ross State.
The former Wildcat had two touchdown passes of 50 or more, while snagging nine catches for 197 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ 53-34 win over Sul Ross in Alpine. His TDs were for 59 and 60 yards.
HPU (1-1) is scheduled to play Hardin-Simmons on Saturday in Abilene. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Shelton Stadium.
TJC LUMBERJACK
Former Tyler Junior College standout Cameron Johnson earned second-team honors on the All-Southland Conference Basketball Team.
Other SFA players earning honors were Gavin Kensmil (first team) and Roti Ware (third team).
Johnson is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas and was a top Apache for two years. Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for SFA. Ranking in the top five in scoring in the league throughout most of the season, Johnson was a steady and consistent scoring option throughout the season, finishing with 14 double-digit efforts, including seven games of 20+ points.
Kensmil, a native of Paramaribo, Suriname, averaged 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Lumberjacks while converting on an elite 63.2 percent of his shots. He posted four double-doubles on the season and scored in double figures in 17 games, including 13 of the 15 league games.
Ware, an excellent two-way player for the ‘Jacks, was a strong candidate for the league’s All-Defensive Team in addition to earning All-Conference honors. The Morton, Mississippi native averaged 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for SFA, while also chipping in 2.7 assists and two steals per contest. He posted 13 double-digit scoring efforts (three games of 20+) and bumped his scoring up to 14.8 points per game in conference play.
Former Sulphur Springs standout Keaston Willis, a guard who plays for Incarnate Word, earned second-team honors.
TWU’S WATTS
Led by Tylerite Annaka Watts, the Texas Wesleyan Rams finished second in the Texas Intercollegiate at Hawks Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village.
Watts, a freshman at the Fort Worth college and graduate of Tyler Lee High School, finished as fifth-place medalist with a 230 (83-73-74).
Ranger won the tourney with a 950, followed by Texas Wesleyan (952) and Western Texas (955).
The Rams will next be in action on March 22-23 for Battle at the Primm in Des Moines, Iowa.
UMHB’S MCCONNELL
Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Sydney McConnell of Tyler tied for third with a 159 at the Schreiner Spring Shootout in Kerrville. She was co-leader after a first round 79.
McConnell’s play helped the Cru place third. She is a graduate of Tyler Lee High School.
The Belton school competes in the American Southwest Conference.
The Cru will next take part in the Jekyll Island Invitational on March 19-21 in Jekyll Island, Georgia.