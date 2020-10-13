The UT Tyler cross country team continues to garner attention in the NCAA Division II ranks.
The Patriots, fresh off their victory at the East Texas Shoot-Out, is ranked No. 10 in the nation by the coaches poll.
The rankings are compiled by representatives from each of the seven NCAA Division II conferences which are competing in the fall season, and only teams which have competed up to this point are included in the rankings.
“I’m thrilled for our young men and Coach Chase Rathke that all their hard work has been recognized with this ranking; when you put in the work, it’s always nice when it bears results and recognition,” head coach David Kaiser said. “At the same time, the work is just beginning because there are many outstanding teams who have not competed yet. It’s going to take an even greater focus on the hard work ahead of us to keep pushing to earn a spot among the top cross country programs throughout Division II.”
The rankings committee consists of head coaches who volunteered to represent their conference, and the NCAA Division II conferences with teams competing in 2020 are the Lone Star Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Peach Belt Conference, Gulf South Conference, Great Midwest Athletic Conference and Great Lakes Valley Conference.
UT Tyler has competed twice so far this season, finishing third at the season-opening Orville Rogers Dallas Baptist University Cross Country Opener on Sept. 25 in Grand Prairie before winning last week’s East Texas Shootout in Commerce.
Patriot Landon Thornton, a sophomore from Sulphur Springs, (25 minutes, 27.71 seconds) and Jack Gipson, a junior who graduated from Tyler Lee, (25:35.10) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the meet held at Centennial Park in Commerce. Texas A&M-Commerce’s Nicodemus Rotich (24:59.86) was first, followed by Dallas Baptist’s Noah Metzger (25:22.21).
Three other Patriots finished in the top 10 — 7, Angel Contreras, freshman from El Paso Chapin, (25:43.91); 8, Lorenzo Chavez, freshman from Center, (25:44.28) and 10, Matthew Cecotti, a senior who graduated from Lindale, (25:53.58).
In the team race, UT Tyler had 32 points, followed by Dallas Baptist (48), A&M-Commerce (66), Cameron (82), Jacksonville College (154), Arkansas-Rich Mountain (165) and Central Baptist (214).
Jacksonville’s top finisher was Isaih Garzon (31, 27:36.94).
The Patriot women finished second with 63 points. Dallas Baptist placed first with 15 points. Jacksonville College was third (74 points), followed by Arkansas-Rich Mountain (90).
UT Tyler’s Natasha Carcano, junior from Lufkin Hudson, (19:25.02) and Theresa Simmons, a senior who graduated from Wylie East High School, (19:30.13) finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
The Patriots return to racing on Oct. 31 at the Lone Star Conference Championships in San Angelo.
PATRIOT WOMEN GOLFERS TAKE FIRSTAfter finishing runners-up in their first two tournaments, the UT Tyler women’s golf team captured the gold this week in Oklahoma.
The Patriots won the Oklahoma Intercollegiate held on Monday and Tuesday at Lawton Country Club in Lawton, Oklahoma.
UT Tyler (315-313—628) won by stroke over Arkansas-Fort Smith (318-311—329). Angelo State was third at 632 (318-314). There were 10 teams competing.
Two Patriot golfers finished in the top 10 — T3, Raelynn Hardgrave (77-77—154) and 5, Zoe Mayfield (78-77—155). Hardgrave is a junior transfer from Tyler Junior College. She is from Conroe (Oak Ridge High School). Mayfield is a junior from Longview and a graduate of Spring Hill High School.
Rounding out the UT Tyler team were: T15, Sora Kim, freshman, Houston Langham Creek (77-82—159); T23, Julia Kerrigan, freshman, London, England (83-80—163); and T44, Hannah Washburn, senior, Humble Atascocita (93-79—172).
The Patriots are entered in the Texas A&M-Commerce Tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 26-27 at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.
UT TYLER’S JEFF MURPHY TIES FOR SECONDJeff Murphy, a junior from Allen, led the Patriots in the Midwestern State Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Wichita Fall Country Club in Wichita Falls.
Murphy (66-70-73—209) tied for first in the medalist race with Dallas Baptist’s Matt Prieskorn (67-71-71—209) and West Texas A&M’s Eemeli Jarvinen (69-66-74—209).
Murphy tied with Prieskorn for runner-up as Jarvinen drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole for the win.
In the team race, Texas A&M-Commerce (289-282-285) won with a 856, followed by host Midwestern State (861) and Dallas Baptist (868). UT Tyler placed fifth at 879 (296-286-297). There were 12 schools entered.
Others on the Patriot squad were: T23, Hayden Blair, freshman, Tullahoma, Tennessee, (76-73-74—223); T35, Hayden Montoya, junior, Wesley Chapel, Florida (Longview HS) (79-74-72—225); T40, Garrett Honeycutt, freshman, Mansfield (79-69-79—227); and T46, Alex Kopenhaver, freshman, McKinney (75-76-78—229).
The Patriots’ next tournament is the Jerry Hrnciar Invitational on Oct. 19-20 at The Territory Golf Club in Duncan, Oklahoma.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS