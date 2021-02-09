Tylerite Parker Bates has been won another award.
The Louisiana Tech star has been named D1Baseball Conference-USA Preseason Player of the Year.
Bates, a Tyler Lee graduate, was named Conference USA's Preseason Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball in January.
With the NCAA granting senior spring athletes another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled much of the baseball season, Bates elected to return to Ruston for another year, turning down multiple pro baseball offers.
Bates adds yet another preseason honor to his name after posting a .422 batting average during the shortened 2020 season. Bates led Conference USA in hits (27), RBI (28), home runs (eight) and slugging percentage (.891) this past season. He also paced the Bulldogs in batting average (.422), OBP (.531), OPS (1.422) and total bases (57).
D1Baseball also named Bates its No. 18 prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft.
Collegiate Baseball named Bates a third-team Preseason All-American in December. Perfect Game Baseball listed Bates as a member of its Preseason All-Conference USA list in January.
Bates, son of David and Melinda Bates, was the 2014 All-East Texas Newcomer of the year as well as All-East Texas his junior and senior seasons while a Red Raider.
ASC BASKETBALL HONORS
Mary Hardin-Baylor's Josiah Johnson, a sophomore from Big Sandy, was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Basketball Player of the Week.
Johnson averaged 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as he helped the Cru stretch their winning streak to eight straight games. He did not miss a free throw, shot 57 percent from the field and hit 47 percent from 3-point range. Johnson also had four assists, a blocked shot and a steal during the week to earn his sixth Player of the Week honors of the season.
ASC FOOTBALL
Before flying out to Florida to cheer for his buddy, Parker Mahomes, in Super Bowl LV, Whitehouse's Jake Parker had himself quite an opening football game.
Parker, a senior wide receiver for Howard Payne, had 11 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown in his Yellow Jackets' 39-38 loss to Texas Lutheran in Brownwood.
Other notable East Texas players in the ASC included:
+Howard Payne freshman quarterback Landon McKinney (Sabine) was 19 of 28 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 68 yards and two scores.
+East Texas Baptist junior quarterback Aaron Brown (Gilmer) went 17-of-26 for 160 yards and two touchdowns in his first start as a Tiger, a 28-17 win against Southwestern in Georgetown. He also rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries.
+Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Mikkah Hackett (Alto) led the Cru with six tackles, including one for a loss in a 41-0 win against Belhaven in Jackson, Mississippi. He helped hold the Blazers scoreless and allow just 88 yards of total offense.
UT TYLER BASEBALL
The Lone Star Conference noted the performances of a couple of Patriots in UT Tyler's series with Angelo State.
The Rams won the opening series, 2-1, but several Patriots turned in good games.
Jordan Gochenour went 4-for-8 from the plate.. The Houston totaled five bases and drew a pair of walks throughout the series. He currently leads the team with a .500 batting average for the season.
Jacob Blatney went 5.2 innings against No. 1 Angelo State on Saturday night, striking out nine batters along the way. Although he wasn't credited with the decision, Blatney was vital in the Patriot's 2-1 upset of the Rams. The Spring native and Tyler Junior College transfer worked his way around three runners in scoring position in his first five innings of work and allowed just a single run to a high-powered Ram's offense.
UT TYLER SOFTBALL
The Irwin Softball Classic previously set for this weekend on the campuses of UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Commerce has been canceled.
Due to the anticipated inclement weather moving across the region, both program's have decided to cancel the co-hosted tournament.
UT Tyler is actively looking at options for competing in some fashion this weekend.
UT TYLER BASKETBALL
UT Tyler women's basketball games previously scheduled for Friday and Saturday night against Arkansas-Fort Smith have been canceled due to COVID-10 protocols.
There are currently no plans to reschedule the two contests. The UT Tyler men's basketball team is still currently scheduled to welcome UAFS to the Herrington Patriot Center on Friday and Saturday night.
Game times for those men's contests are subject to change.