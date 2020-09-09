Six college football games took place on Saturday, and there was an East Texas presence in four of those games.
In the Houston Baptist at North Texas game, there was a former Whitehouse Wildcat on both sides.
Whitehouse’s Peyton Kennedy is a freshman linebacker for Houston Baptist. He is joined on the Huskies by former Tyler Junior College punter Blake Patterson, sophomore safety Tra Fluellen (Gilmer), sophomore offensive lineman Christian Hood (Marshall) and sophomore offensive lineman Jade Ashalintubbi (Elysian Fields).
On the North Texas side was sophomore defensive back Javier Neal (Whitehouse) and senior safety Makyle Sanders (Tyler Lee).
“I think it’s great for our kids to kind of capture that vision and see that vision,” Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold said. “They walk through the hallways and see Patrick (Mahomes) and (Dylan) Cantrell, those guys that have made it. At Whitehouse, you can do those things here. And at any East Texas school, there are so many good athletes out here and so many recruiters that come out here to recruit our players in East Texas. It is possible for them if they work hard and get after it. It was awesome to see Javi and Peyton out there together.”
Sanders had five tackles. Fluellen had eight tackles and two pass breakups. Patterson punted four times for 181 yards with a long of 50 yards.
North Texas won the game 57-31.
In the Texas State at SMU game, there were eight former TJC Apaches on the field. Offensive lineman Demetri Jordan and defensive linemen Will Jones and DeVere Levelston were playing for SMU, while safety Grid Isidore, receiver Drue Jackson, linebacker Maureese Wren, cornerback Aaron Reynolds and offensive lineman Alex Costilla were on the Texas State side.
Other East Texas connections in the game were receiver T.Q. Jackson (Jefferson), linebacker Brian Holloway (Kilgore College) and defensive end Gary Wiley (Pine Tree) for SMU and cornerback Kordell Rodgers (Lufkin) and offensive lineman Kylar Cooks (Texarkana Liberty-Eylau) for Texas State.
Drue Jackson had three catches for 23 yards and had a tackle. Wiley had three tackles. Isidore and Rodgers each had three tackles and an interception. Holloway had one tackle.
SMU won the game 31-24.
The Stephen F. Austin at UTEP game was filled with East Texas talent.
For the Lumberjacks were linebacker Brevin Randle (Marshall), safety Jeremiah Davis (Lufkin), safety Jaterious Evans (Center), running back Korbyn White (Texarkana Liberty-Eylau), punter Max Quick (Lufkin), linebacker Daryan Williams (Nacogdoches), defensive end Marje Smith (Marshall), defensive end D’Torian Smith (Tatum/Tyler Junior College), kicker Chris Campos (Nacogdoches), offensive lineman Clint Lapic (Hallsville), defensive tackle Carl Williams (Lufkin), receiver James Sowards (Nacogdoches), receiver Quentyvian Borders (San Augustine), defensive end Quinton Owens (Carthage), defensive tackle Ky Thomas (Elkhart), defensive end Broderick Killingsworth (Malakoff) and cornerback Darius Williams (Marshall).
On the UTEP side were defensive back Dy’vonne Inyang (Kilgore College), defensive tackle Kelton Moss (Kilgore College), defensive end Jadrian Taylor (Lufkin/Kilgore College), offensive lineman Steven Hubbard (Kilgore College), offensive lineman Gamliel “Tres” Barboza (Tyler Junior College) and offensive lineman Darta Lee (Kilgore College),
Borders had two catches for 41 yards. Randle had five tackles and a fumble recovery. Evans had four tackles. Carl Williams had three tackles. Daryan Williams had one tackle. Quick punted three times for 116 yards and a long of 48 yards. Campos made two extra points.
Inyang led UTEP with six tackles and a forced fumble. Moss had three tackles.
UTEP won the game 24-14.
In the Arkansas State at Memphis game, receiver Tahj Washington (Marshall), receiver Kobe Webster (Texas High) and offensive lineman Michael Denson (Tyler Junior College) played for the Tigers.
On Arkansas State was quarterback Coltin Clack (Texas High) and defensive back Elery Alexander (Kilgore College).
Washington had one catch for seven yards. Alexander had one tackle.
Memphis won the game 37-24.
Calling the Hogs
Redshirt freshman Beaux Limmer, a former Tyler Lee standout, appears to be the frontrunner to start at right guard for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles told wholehogsports.com, “He’s got good weight. He’s around 305. But when you see him move, he really plays fast. And then Beaux will strike you, and he’ll finish you. He’s a really tough kid. I’m glad he’s on our team. He’s done a really nice job.”
Arkansas will host Georgia in the season opener on Sept. 26.
Recruiting Notes
In the past couple of weeks, Tyler Legacy running backs Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller both have received multiple offers.
Donnell was offered by Colorado on Tuesday to add to recent offers from Houston and New Mexico.
Miller was offered by Houston on Monday and has received recent offers from Minnesota and Washington State.
Tyler Legacy offensive lineman Dion Daniels recently picked up offers from Tarleton State and Navy.