Grace Community School’s search for a new head football coach brought in a long list of applicants from multiple states.
In the end, a college head coach from California was chosen to lead the program.
Former California Lutheran University head football coach Ben McEnroe was officially named the new head football coach at Grace Community on Wednesday morning in the school’s library.
“My family and I are blessed and excited to be joining the Grace family,” McEnroe said. “God’s hand has been in this process from the start, and we believe that he has great things in store for Cougar football and our entire school community.”
Grace athletic director Joseph Walker said McEnroe presented the total package as to what was desired in the next head football coach of the Cougars.”
“Coach McEnroe’s qualifications stood out above the crowd,” Walker said. “His football résumé and coaching tree was impressive and unparalleled. However, after my first conversation with him, I became even more impressed with his love for the Lord and his passion to use football to disciple young men. The combination of his football acumen and faith calling make Coach McEnroe the perfect candidate to lead the Grace Cougar football program.”
McEnroe spent the last 14 years as the head football coach at his alma mater of California Lutheran. While there, McEnroe’s teams compiled a record of 74-48.
McEnroe led the Kingsmen to five Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and four NCAA Division III football championship appearances. Under McEnroe, California Lutheran set SCIAC records for most consecutive victories with 24 and consecutive weeks in the national to 25 poll with 44.
Now, McEnroe is returning to the high school level. Before joining the collegiate ranks, McEnroe was the head football coach at Chaminade College Prep High School in West Hills, California, where he coached NFL players Logan Paulsen and Ryan Griffin, along with MLB player Kevin Pillar.
“There’s no magic in being a college coach,” McEnroe said. “The game is the same, the field is the same and the concepts are the same. I’ve been very fortunate in my career to see it from both the high school and college perspectives.”
While McEnroe will still have to evaluate his personnel at Grace, he said ideally he would like to run a pro-style offense with tight ends. On defense, he just wants greatness.
“We want to be known as an elite defensive unit,” McEnroe said. “You look at championship football at every level and every year for the most part, the teams that play great defense and teams that can run the football when they want to, those are teams that are consistently winning championships. So we’re going to build toward becoming an elite defensive program and find ways to run the ball on our terms.”
While McEnroe is a newcomer to Texas, his father was born and raised in the Panhandle. And when asked about East Texas, McEnroe knew exactly what to say.
“Beast Texas, right?” McEnroe said. “What I love about Texas and East Texas, football is important here. It means something. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
McEnroe was also familiar with Tyler for a reason that resonates with many football fans.
“I knew of Tyler, Texas, because I know who Earl Campbell is,” McEnroe said. “I actually have a picture of his Heisman in my phone from when I went down to UT.”
McEnroe now hopes to take Grace from what he called “a good program” to the next level.
“Grace has been very good, but we want to make it great,” McEnroe said. “I talked to the team about that a few minutes ago, about taking that step from being a good football team to being a great football program. We’re going to do that.”
Garrett Melton, who will be a junior nose guard for the Cougars, said he liked his first impression of McEnroe.
“We, as a whole, are really excited to have him,” Melton said. “Just to have a college football coach that is excited to be here and wants to be a part of our program.”
McEnroe and his wife, Kami, have two adult daughters, Kassidy and Kylie, and one son, Cory, who will be a freshman at Grace in the fall. Kami, Kylie, Cory and McEnroe’s mother, Nancy, joined him at Wednesday’s introductory press conference.