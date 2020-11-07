No. 22 TEXAS 17, WEST VIRGINIA 13
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas stopped West Virginia on fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, enabling the Longhorns to escape.
Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) overcame an offense that produced nearly 100 yards and 27 points fewer than its average.
Sam Ehlinger, typically the Longhorns’ offensive star, completed just 15 of 31 passes for 184 yards, but he connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Jake Smith for a 33-yard TD strike in the third. Freshman Bijan Robinson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries for Texas.
Jarret Doege was 35 of 50 for 317 yards for West Virginia (4-3, 3-3).
Texas had a sizeable edge in first-half yardage – 210-137 – but left the field with only a 10-7 lead.
On one second-quarter possession, Ehlinger underthrew Eagles, who was open for a possible touchdown. Right before the end of the half, Cameron Dicker was wide left on a 48-yard field-goal attempt.
West Virginia thought it scored a touchdown late in the third quarter on an 8-yard pass from Doege to Winston Wright Jr., but the catch was negated after a replay because the ball hit the ground. The Mountaineers settled for a field goal.
West Virginia decided to go for it, rather that settle for a field goal on fourth-and-1 at the Texas 16 early in the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers failed to score when Doege’s pass to Mike O’Laughlin was broken up by B.J. Foster in the end zone.
Then, with less than five minutes remaining, Doege threw incomplete to Ali Jennings on fourth-and-1 at the Texas 8.
SFA 24, EASTERN KENTUCKY 6
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jaquarion Turner had a career-best 208 yards rushing, Trae Self accounted for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat Eastern Kentucky 24-6 on Saturday.
Stephen F. Austin (5-3) has a five-game winning streak, its first since 2011.
Self ran for a 7-yard touchdown and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Xavier Gipson in the first quarter. Zach Nwachukwu’s 22-yard punt return for a touchdown stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter.
Turner, a redshirt freshman, had 21 carries, including a 39-yard run to help set up Chris Campos’ 24-yard field goal. Self completed 12 of 18 passes for 124 yards. Gipson finished with six catches for 74 yards and 22 yards rushing.
Dakota Allen was 14-of-36 passing for 158 yards and threw two interceptions for Eastern Kentucky (2-5). Alexander Woznick made field goals from 30 and 28 yards.
NO. 18 SMU 47, TEMPLE 23
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and SMU broke away from undermanned Temple.
The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol.
SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. Temple (1-4, 1-4) scored on the first play of the game, with wide receiver Randle Jones going 75 yards on a screen pass from Trad Beatty.
TCU 34, TEXAS TECH18
FORT WORTH (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on a day when he threw for only 73 yards, and the Horned Frogs snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 34-18 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Duggan, who finished 11-of-23 passing with an interception, had a 3-yard keeper for a score in the first half. He sprinted 48 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter, then had a game-clinching 81-yard TD on his 19th and final carry with 1:42 left.
The Horned Frogs (3-3, 3-3 Big 12) hadn’t won at home since beating Texas on Oct. 26, 2019, and had lost their first three games at Amon G. Carter Stadium this season. The win also snapped a five-game streak in the series against Texas Tech (2-5, 1-5) in which the visiting team had won each time.
Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked five times while completing 23 of 40 passes for 234 yards with two long second-half touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Lynn Polk had a 60-yard catch-and-run when C.J. Ceasar II fell down, and the usual third-string sophomore cornerback in his first start for TCU was also beat on Erik Ezukanma’s 57-yarder.
NO. 6 CINCINNATI 38, HOUSTON 10
CINCINNATI (AP) — Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another and Cincinnati rolled past Houston.
The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.
Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone had 212 in 2014 against South Florida.
Ridder rushed for 103 yards and threw for 162. He has accounted for 13 touchdowns (eight running, five passing) in the past three games.
Doaks found a huge hole on a third-and-1 play in the first quarter and raced 72 yards, setting up his 2-yard touchdown run two plays later.
Houston dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the AAC.
ANGELO STATE 34, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 21
ABILENE (AP) — Alfred Grear ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns to lead Division II-member Angelo State over Abilene Christian 34-21 on Saturday night.
Grear had touchdown runs of 68, 61, 4 and 1 yard, and Zach Bronkhorst tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Justin Pegues as Angelo State jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Grear entered the game with a team-high 226 yards rushing and four touchdowns. It was the last game of the fall season for the Rams (2-2).
Abilene Christian (1-4) pulled to 28-21 midway through the third quarter, but Grear broke loose for the 68-yard score with 2:10 remaining.
Peyton Mansell threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lewis for Abilene Christian. Jermiah Dobbins had 57 yard rushing with a pair of touchdown runs.
Angelo State leads the series 29-23-1, but had lost 10 of the last 12.
APPALACHIAN STATE 38, TEXAS STATE 17
SAN MARCOS (AP) — Zac Thomas threw for three touchdowns, Daetrich Harrington ran for 113 yards and Appalachian State pulled away from Texas State for a 38-17 win on Saturday.
It’s the seventh straight season in which Appalachian State has put together a four-game win streak.
Tyler Vitt put the Bobcats on the scoreboard first when he threw a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run to Javen Banks just 44 seconds into the game.
The Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) responded with a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive that ended with Thomas throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Miller Gibbs.
With 64 seconds left before the end of the first quarter, Brendan Harrington picked off Vitt, returned it 49 yards for the score and App State never trailed again.
Vitt threw for a pair of touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Jahmyl Jeter had 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Texas State (1-8, 1-4).