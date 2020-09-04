SFA vs. UTEP
Time: 8 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: The Sun Bowl, El Paso
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
UTEP: Dana Dimel
Up next: SFA at UTSA, Sept. 19; UTEP at Nevada, Sept. 12
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (212 of 397, 2,550 yards, 12 TD in 2019) … RB Josh McGowen (125 carries, 471 yards, 1 TD in 2019) … WR Xavier Gipson (52 catches, 934 yards, 7 TD in 2019) … Trenton Gordon (104 tackles in 2019) … Marcus Mosely (45 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks in 2019)
UTEP: WR Jacob Cowing … OL Bobby deHaro … DL Praise Amaewhule … DB Duron Lowe)
Did you know: SFA finished 3-9 overall and 3-6 in the Southland Conference last season, but all three wins were later vacated due to an NCAA infractions case … UTEP went 1-11 last season, and the Miners are 2-22 in two seasons under Dimel
SFA Notes: The SFA football team added to its fall non-conference slate on Friday, agreeing to host Angelo State inside Homer Bryce Stadium on Oct. 10 in Nacogdoches as well as playing Abilene Christian inside Globe Life Park on Oct. 24 in Arlington. The matchups will be SFA's sixth and seventh game of the fall, with the Angelo State game representing a second consecutive home game, following an Oct. 3 tilt against West Texas A&M. Globe Life Park is the former home ballpark of the Texas Rangers.
Kickoff times for the games and broadcast network details will be available at a later date. Additional game releases will be announced on sfajacks.com and the SFA Athletics social media platforms.