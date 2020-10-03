DALLAS — Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27 on Saturday, after the Mustangs blew an early three-touchdown lead against a team playing its first game in four weeks.
Memphis (1-1), which because of COVID-19 issues hadn't played since winning its opener Sept. 5, was driving for a potential go-ahead score when Brady White was sacked and fumbled with 1:25 left. That set up the final drive for SMU (4-0), which never trailed.
Shane Buechele was 32-of-45 passing for 474 yards and three touchdowns. That included catch-and-run scores of 70 and 85 yards to Reggie Roberson before the star receiver left the game with an apparent left knee injury late in the third. Roberson finished with five catches for 243 yards.
White was 29-of-42 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Damonte Coxie had eight catches for 169 yards.
Memphis last played a month agao against Arkansas State. The Tigers didn't play their next two scheduled games and had an 11-day gap without practicing because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program.
SMU had a 24-3 led after Roberson's 85-yard score early in the second quarter. Buechele stepped up in the pocket and hit Roberson near the 25, where the receiver made a defender miss and then took off down the sideline.
SFA 34, West Texas A&M 6
NACOGDOCHES — Trae Self threw two touchdown passes and Stephen F. Austin won its home opener, beating Division II West Texas A&M 34-6 on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks (1-3) opened their season with three losses to FBS teams but were up 17-0 after one quarter against the Buffaloes with a 69-yard run by Da'Leon Ward, a 28-yard reception by Xavier Gipson and a Chris Campos field goal.
Self's 63-yard pass to Remi Simmons made it 24-3 after three quarters. Campos added another field goal and Jaaquarion Turner a 12-yard rushing TD in the fourth.
The Buffaloes' six points came off field goals by Mauricio Gonzalez.
Self was 12-of-24 passing for 234 yards with an interception. Ward ran for 111 yards and another score on 11 carries and Gipson had 124 yards on four catches.
The FCS Lumberjacks have chosen to play a 10-game nonconference schedule after the Southland Conference decided not to compete in the fall.
Attendance was capped at a maximum of 7,000 in 14,500 Homer Bryce Stadium
UAB 21, UTSA 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bryson Lucero threw three touchdown passes to lead UAB to a 21-13 victory over UTSA in its Conference USA opener on Saturday.
It was the 20th straight home win for the Blazers (3-1, 1-0). It was the first loss for UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, the former Gilmer High School coach.
Lucero was 18-of-29 passing for 195 yards yet threw three interceptions in his second career start. Spencer Brown had 144 yards rushing on 26 carries for UAB. Gerrit Prince caught two touchdown passes and Myron Mitchell had one.
Sincere McCormick ran for 150 yards and a touchdown to lead UTSA (3-1, 1-1).
Lucero's 21-yard TD pass to Prince stretched the Blazers' lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter. McCormick's 2-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:31 remaining. The Roadrunners' final drive stalled at the UAB 40 when Lowell Narcisse threw an incomplete on fourth-and-17 with 4:40 to play.
Attendance was 12,547 for 72,000-seat Legion Field. Social distancing guidelines were in place and masks were required upon entry.
Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Deuce Vaughn had a rushing touchdown and another receiving, Will Howard threw for 173 yards and a score and Kansas State held off Texas Tech for a 31-21 win Saturday.
Up 24-21 with two minutes left, Howard found Vaughn across the middle on third down for a 70-yard touchdown pass to seal the win.
Henry Colombi threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier White added 113 yards rushing and a score on 12 carries for Texas Tech, which lost its ninth game in 10 tries against the Wildcats.
Colombi had one big mistake despite an efficient performance, throwing into double coverage on a drive deep in Wildcat territory which was intercepted by Jahron McPherson late in the fourth quarter.
Both starting quarterbacks spent more time in the locker room than the field after suffering injuries in the first half.
Red Raiders QB Alan Bowman left the game after he took a hit to his right leg midway through the first quarter and didn't return.
Halfway through the second quarter, Kansas State's Skylar Thompson was hit and injured his right arm. He watched the second half from the sideline in a sling after going 5 of 10 for 33 yards and a passing touchdown.
West Virginia 27, Baylor 21, OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Leddie Brown scored a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after West Virginia's defense made a stop, and the Mountaineers outlasted Baylor 27-21 on Saturday.
West Virginia (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) squeaked out the win in a game where offensive consistency was rare and mistakes were plentiful. Baylor (1-1, 1-1) surpassed 200 rushing yards a week ago against Kansas but managed 256 yards overall against West Virginia.
West Virginia's defense chased down Baylor's Charlie Brewer all day. They sacked him six times, had 11 tackles for loss and forced two interceptions. Brewer threw three touchdown passes, but his interception in the second overtime proved costly.
West Virginia sophomore Tykee Smith made an over-the-shoulder catch on a pass intended for Trestan Ebner along the line in the back of the end zone. The call was upheld upon review.
The Mountaineers needed five plays to score on their second-overtime possession with Brown covering the final 12 yards on three rushes. Brown finished with 93 yards, falling short in his bid for three straight 100-yard efforts to start the season.
Baylor forced overtime with the score tied at 14-14 when Brewer found Josh Fleeks with a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.
The teams traded touchdown passes in the first overtime, with West Virginia's Jarret Doege finding Bryce Ford-Wheaton from 6 yards out, and Brewer hitting tight end Ben Sims for a 25-yard score on the first play of Baylor's possession.
Doege completed 30 of 42 passes for 211 yards and was intercepted twice. Brewer finished 23 of 38 for 229 yards.
Army 55, Abilene Christian 23
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army quarterback Jemel Jones had 14 carries for a career-high 138yards rushing and two touchdowns and added a 33-yard TD pass as the Black Knights cruised to a 55-23 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Jones was 4-of-7 passing for 52 yards. Freshman Tyrell Robinson added a season-high 126 yards rushing on seven carries for Army (3-1) and Anthony Adkins ran for 70 yards and two scores.
The Black Knights bounced back after a 24-10 loss at then-No. 14 Cincinnati on Sept. 26 and won their fifth consecutive home game.
Abilene Christian (0-2) was stopped on fourth down on each of its first two drives and went three-and-out on its third before Army recovered an onside kick and Jakobi Buchanan's 3-yard TD run made it 23-0 with 10:15 left in the second quarter.
Peyton Mansell threw three second-half touchdown passes for Abilene Christian and finished 23-of-37 passing for 270 yards with no intercetptions. Lionell McConnell had 11 receptions for 101 yards and two carries for 59 yards, and Kobe Clark had four catches for 72 yards, including touchdown receptions of 2 and 45 yards.
No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy finally got to see what his offense was capable of doing Saturday.
It looked a lot like it has the past decade or so.
After a couple ho-hum performances against Tulsa and West Virginia, the No. 17 Cowboys took advantage of a porous and backpedaling Kansas defense to get back on track. Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and the Cowboys were so far ahead by the third quarter that they were able to rest most of their starters the final 20 minutes of their 47-7 romp at Memorial Stadium.
Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime and coasted from there.
No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22
BOSTON — Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left on Saturday to lead No. 12 North Carolina to a 26-22 victory over Boston College.
With the cancellation of one game because of the virus and a scheduled off week leaving North Carolina idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) sent BC (2-1, 1-1) to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.
Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.
Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41, OT
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Matt Corral hit Elijah Moore with a 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime and Luke Logan's extra point pushed Mississippi past Kentucky 42-41 on Saturday night.
Chris Rodriguez's 1-yard run for Kentucky with 2:04 remaining eventually forced OT and Terry Wilson's 10-yard scoring TD gave the Wildcats the initial lead. But Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point, opening the door for the Rebels (1-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) to rally again for the win.
Five-yard runs by Corral and John Rhys Plumlee were followed by a defensive pass interference penalty on Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph in the end zone. Corral hit Moore two plays later and Logan easily converted the PAT to give Lane Kiffin his first win with the Rebels and spark a wild celebration.
The Rebels trailed 28-14 early in the third quarter before Corral, who threw four TDs, tossed scoring passes of 24 and 16 yards to Jonathan Mingo to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. The drives covered 75 and 54 yards and just 2:54 combined. After taking over on downs, Ole Miss used just 47 seconds to go 53 yards and go ahead on Snoop Conner's 1-yard TD run with 8:23 remaining.
Corral passed for 320 yards and four TDs, two to Jonathan Mingo and another to Kenny Yeboah. Snoop Conner rushed for a go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter and Jerrion Ealy scored the game's first score.
Wilson rushed for three TDs, Rodriguez two and Asim Rose one as the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) gained 402 on the ground. But their defense tired in the second half and Ruffolo's missed PAT proved costly.