ARLINGTON — Trae Self threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat Abilene Christian 35-32 in overtime on Saturday at Globe Life Park.
Self’s 16-yard scoring pass to Chad Aune in the extra session served as the game winner. Blair Zepeda’s 35-yard field goal in overtime gave the Wildcats their last lead at 32-29.
Stephen F. Austin (3-3, 1-0 Southland Conference) scored two touchdowns, one with 2:23 left in regulation and the other with 51 seconds left to force overtime.
Abilene Christian (0-3, 0-1) scored with 98 seconds left when Tyrese White ran it in from 3-yards out, and the 2-point conversion made it 29-22 in favor of the Wildcats. That score was set up on Peyton Mansell’s short pass to Kobe Clark who ran for the majority of the 78-yard completion.
The Lumberjacks countered when Self completed a short pass to Jeremiah Miller for a 62-yard completion. The play set up Self’s 5-yard scoring pass to Remi Simmons to tie it.
Mansell threw for 224 yards and had three interceptions and Abilene Christian turned it over five times.
SFA is scheduled to host Western Colorado at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 in Nacogdoches.
HOUSTON 37, NAVY 21
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Clayton Tune threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns and Houston beat Navy 37-21 on Saturday.
Dalen Morris completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Mitchell to give Navy a 13-9 lead with 4:02 left before halftime. It was all Houston (2-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) from there as it went on to score four touchdowns in its next six possessions with the final drive used to kill the clock.
Tune responded with a 51-yard scoring pass to Marquez Stevenson with 1:53 left before halftime as part of a 3-play, 79-yard drive.
About midway through the third quarter, Kyle Porter scored from a yard out for a 23-13 Houston lead. The Cougars held Navy (3-3, 3-1) to 11 yards in six plays on the ensuing drive and forced a punt. Houston then used a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tune to Porter for a 17-point advantage. Tune wrapped it up with 24-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson with 5:24 left to play.
Morris threw for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Navy.
OKLAHOMA 33, TCU 14
FORT WORTH — Spencer Rattler threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating TCU 33-14 on Saturday.
Marvin Mims had scoring catches of 50 and 61 yards and set up one of Gabe Brkic’s four field goals with a 38-yard punt return, while Rattler averaged almost 26 yards per completion with five connections of at least 33 yards.
Unranked since the first week of October, Oklahoma (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) hasn’t gone this long outside the Top 25 since 1999, when former coach Bob Stoops started building what became a perennial contender again before it was passed along to Lincoln Riley.
The Sooners had never been unranked in three-plus seasons under Riley before consecutive losses to Kansas State and Iowa State sent them tumbling out of the poll from a familiar spot in the top five.
But OU built on a four-overtime win over rival Texas by returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area two weeks later and dominating the Horned Frogs (1-3, 1-3).
It was the Sooners’ seventh straight win in the series, a streak that includes the 2017 Big 12 championship game, and they are 9-1 against the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the Big 12.
Max Duggan threw his only touchdown pass with the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter as TCU lost its second straight since beating the Longhorns in Austin when Texas was ranked in the top 10.
Mims, a freshman playing not far from his home in the suburbs north of Dallas, had his first 100-yard game with 132 yards on four catches and is up to a team-leading six touchdowns.
INDIANA 36, NO. 8 PENN STATE 35, OT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday — ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.
The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.
Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.
And it took every trick in the book to get it done.
After Indiana failed to gain a first down after Sean Clifford threw a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 2:30 left, coach Tom Allen instructed his defense to let Penn State score.
Devyn Ford obliged with a 14-yard run with 1:42 to go. Penix then took the Hoosiers down the field, scored on a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go, added the 2-point conversion and eventually wound up in overtime after Jordan Stout’s 57-yard field goal came up short with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Penn State made it 35-28 when Clifford hooked up with Parker Washington in overtime, but Whop Philyor caught a 9-yard TD pass for the Hoosiers and Penix won it when he dove for the goal line and the ball hit the pylon.
NO. 1 CLEMSON 47, SYRACUSE 21
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for three scores and Clemson shook off a sluggish performance to win its 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference game and put away pesky Syracuse.
The Tigers opened 6-0 for the sixth straight season, but it took a late burst to get it done — just like usual against Syracuse (1-5, 1-4). The Orange were the last ACC team to beat the Tigers (5-0 ACC) with a 27-24 victory in 2017. A year later at Death Valley, Syracuse again looked primed for the upset as it held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before Clemson’s 27-23 escape to keep its national championship season intact.
Syracuse kept the Tigers out of synch much of the game and was down just 27-21 late in the third quarter. But Andrew Booth Jr.’s fumble recovery and touchdown run after Rex Culpepper was sacked late in the third quarter turned the game in Clemson’s favor for good.
Etienne added rushing TDs of 9 and 1 yard. Lawrence threw for 289 yards with scoring passes of 25 yards to Cornell Powell and 18 yards to Davis Allen.
NO. 2 ALABAMA 48, TENNESSEE 17
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Najee Harris ran for three more scortes to help Alabama rout Tennessee for its 14th straight win in the rivalry.
The Crimson Tide (5-0) outgained Tennessee 587-302. But playing the Vols proved costly for Alabama a second straight season. A year ago, Tua Tagovailoa hurt an ankle in the second quarter and missed the next game against Arkansas.
On Saturday, Waddle rolled his right ankle as he was tackled on the opening kickoff and was taken by cart to the locker room. Alabama coach Nick Saban said Waddle had a high ankle sprain with a fracture that probably will need surgery.
Tennessee (2-3) forced Alabama to punt on its opening drive. That was as close as the Vols would get in losing their seventh straight in this series in Neyland Stadium.
NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 45, PITTSBURGH 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns — two of them long catch-and-runs to graduate transfer Ben Skowronek — and Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh.
A week after scuffling its way past Louisville, Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had no such issues while handling the Panthers (3-4, 2-4) their fourth consecutive loss.
Book hit Skowronek for a 34-yard score on Fighting Irish’s first possession and Pitt — playing without injured senior quarterback Kenny Pickett for a second straight week — simply could not keep up.
NO. 5 OHIO STATE 51, NEBRASKA 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and Ohio State rolled over Nebraska in the Big Ten teams’ pandemic-delayed opener.
Fields completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 yards — including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender into the end zone.
The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening 2 minutes of the game.
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA STATE 24, NO. 17 IOWA STATE 21
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.
Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.
Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown to help Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12) join Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.
The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma in the month and were seeking their first ever 4-0 start in league play. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who was second nationally in yards rushing per game, ran for a career-high 185 yards.
NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 48, NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 21
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina beat North Carolina State in the renewal of the longtime state rivalry.
Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score of his own for the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a run-through-and-over-tacklers ground game that helped them take control in the third quarter. UNC ran for 326 yards and finished with 578 overall, bouncing back from an upset loss at Florida State to beat the Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2).
WAKE FOREST 23, NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 16
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech.
Andersen stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their final possession.
Beal-Smith set the tone for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with a 58-yard run on the game’s first series. He later added runs of 26 and 19 yards.
NO. 20 KANSAS STATE 55, KANSAS 14
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, Kansas State took advantage of an embarrassing day of special teams by its biggest rival, and the Wildcats rolled past Kansas,
Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score, helping the Wildcats (4-1) improve to 4-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.
NO. 22 MARSHALL 20, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 9
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead Marshall over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic.
Marshall (5-0, 3-0 Conference USA) managed enough offense to hold off the pesky Owls (1-1, 1-1).
NO. 25 COASTAL CAR0LINA 28, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 14
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback Fred Payton three three touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team with a victory over Georgia Southern.
The Chanticleers (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) played without starting passer Grayson McCall, who has an upper-body injury.
Payton threw a 24-yard TD pass to running back C.J. Marable with 8:53 remaining to break tie.
Georgia Southern dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt.
RUTGERS 38, MICHIGAN STATE 27
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak Saturday, beating Michigan State 38-27 in coach Greg Schiano’s first game back with the Scarlet Knights.
Michigan State has a new coach too, and Mel Tucker’s debut was forgettable from the start. The Spartans (0-1) turned the ball over seven times — four in the first half — and never led against a Rutgers team that hadn’t won a conference game since Nov. 4, 2017 against Maryland.
The Scarlet Knights scored 14 points total through their first five Big Ten games last year. It took them 8:03 to reach that mark Saturday. Pacheco strolled in from 12 yards out to cap the game’s opening drive, then Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed fumbled the ball away on his team’s first offensive play.
AUBURN 35, MISSISSIPPI 28
OXFORD, Miss. — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix directed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, capped by a 42-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 1:11 left, to lift the Tigers to a 35-28 comeback win over Mississippi on Saturday.
Auburn (3-2 Southeastern) rallied from a 28-27 deficit on its final offensive series, covering 80 yards in six plays. Williams, finishing with eight catches for 134 yards, caught Nix’s pass in front of the Auburn sideline, twisted away from two tacklers and turned up the sideline to easily race for the decisive touchdown.
Mississippi (1-4) reached the Auburn 29-yard line in the final 10 seconds.
Auburn forced an incomplete pass and preserved the win on a game-ending Ole Miss infraction as quarterback Matt Corral advanced past the line of scrimmage before throwing a desperation pass that would have counted as a Jordyn Peters interception without the penalty.