NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards, Daniel Davies kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and Navy rallied from a 24-0 third-quarter deficit to beat Tulane 27-24 on Saturday.
Navy (1-1, 1-0 American), which lost its opener 55-3 to BYU, ran just two plays in Tulane territory in the first half and looked in danger of being blown out again late in the second quarter.
Tulane (1-1, 0-1) was threatening to build on its 24-point lead before Cameron Kinley intercepted Tulane quarterback Keon Howard at the Navy 3. The turnover looked far more consequential as the game wore on and Navy stunningly seized control of the game in the second half, when the Midshipmen outgained the Green Wave 291 yards to 82.
In the last seven minutes of the third quarter, the Midshipmen scored 16 points on two short Nelson Smith touchdowns and a safety. They tied it on Dalen Morris’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Mychal Cooper, followed by a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.
Tulane looked primed to regain the lead with about five minutes left, but elected to throw a deep pass, which fell incomplete, on fourth-and-3 from the Navy 32.
Navy kept the ball from there, driving in rainy conditions to the Tulane 16 before kicking for the win.
NO. 1 CLEMSON 49, THE CITADEL 0
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts to help No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday.
Lawrence also rushed for his third TD of thes season, leading the way as the Tigers (2-0) improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.
Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.
The Heisman Trophy favorite was largely done when Clemson went up 28-0 in the first quarter. He returned for one second-quarter series and quickly added points with a perfectly thrown pass down the left side to Ladson.
No. 7 NOTRE DAME 52, SOUTH FLORIDA 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book had three first-half touchdown runs and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 over South Florida on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and for the second year in a row posted a 52-point shutout.
Book capped the opening drive with 4-yard touchdown run and freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes later.
It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott’s Bulls (1-1), who were a late addition to Notre Dame’s schedule after the Irish joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for this off season in a pandemic.
C’Bo Flemister ran for a career-best 127 yards for Notre Dame as the Irish spread the touches around between starter Kyren Williams (62 yards on 10 carries) and Tyree (65 on eight).
Book is the first quarterback in Notre Dame’s modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half. He added 143 yards on 12-of-19 passing before exiting with 2:21 left in the third quarter as freshman Drew Pyne took over.
NO. 11 OKLAHOMA STATE 16, TULSA 7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter in Oklahoma State’s victory over Tulsa in the season opener for both teams.
Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State received a big offensive spark when the Cowboys’ third quarterback, true freshman Shane Illingworth, entered the game and immediately connected on his first three passes, including the two longest plays of the day, hitting Tylan Wallace for receptions of 36 and 29 yards.
Illingworth completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards in just over a quarter of work, helping Wallace finish with four receptions for 94 yards. Freshman Alex Hale made three field goals, two in the fourth quarter, from 27, 40 and 29 yards.
The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders with an apparent right ankle injury late in the first half.
NO. 13 CINCINNATI 55, AUSTIN PEAY 20
CINCINNATI (AP) — Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three on the ground, and Cincinnati opened with a victory over Austin Peay.
Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3.
Jeremiah Otsvall passed for 202 yards for Austin Peay (0-3).
NO. 14 CENTRAL FLORIDA 49, GEORGIA TECH 21
ATLANTA (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns to Central Florida past Georgia Tech in the Knights’ season opener.
After giving up a long return on the opening kickoff, UCF rebounded behind its left-handed sophomore to beat a Georgia Tech team that was looking to build on a big road win in its first game.
NO. 19 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 34, GEORGIA STATE 31, OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia State.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half.
MARSHALL 17, NO. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE 7
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays when Marshall needed them and the Thundering Herd beat Appalachian State.
NO. 25 PITTSBURGH 21, SYRACUSE 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest against Syracuse.
Pitt (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris.
The Panthers sacked Culpepper and starter Tommy DeVito seven times.