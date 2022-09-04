AUSTIN — Quinn Ewers passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at quarterback for Texas and the Longhorns rolled over Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 Saturday night in the season-opener for both programs.
The win against an overmatched opponent was still a much-needed one for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Texas next week hosts No. 1 Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator when the Crimson Tide won the national championship in 2020.
Ewers was one of the top recruits in the country out of high school near Dallas but skipped his senior season and enrolled at Ohio State. He was buried on the Buckeyes’ depth chart and took just two snaps last season before transferring. He won the starting job over Hudson Card, who was the Texas starter to open the 2021 season.
Ewers said he was surprisingly calm in his first college start.
“I didn’t have any butterflies going into today. A little bit on the first play, but not even as much as I did in high school,” Ewers said. “I liked it. I enjoyed the game.”
Ewers had a solid night despite some struggles to hit deep throws and his biggest plays came on catch-and-run hookups his receivers turned into long gains. His favorite target on the night was tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who caught six passes for 85 yards and a first-quarter touchdown.
Bijan Robinson finished with 111 total yards on 13 touches, and two third-quarter touchdowns on a 16-yard catch and a 9-yard run. The third-year running back has a touchdown in 12 of his last 13 games.
No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA 35, 3OTs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run and the 24th-ranked Cougars escaped with 37-35 victory over UTSA in three overtimes Saturday.
Per NCAA rules for a third overtime, Tune’s winning run was a 2-point conversion. The Roadrunners were unable to match the score as their final pass floated out of bounds.
Tune was 22 of 32 for 206 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and a TD.
Houston rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half at the Alamodome to snap UTSA’s 10-game home winning streak.
“They’ve got that 12th man on their side,” Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor, the former Gilmer High School coach, said. “He’s the best player in college football. His name is Mo — Mo Mentum. We gave it to them, and you can’t give Houston momentum.”
Houston dominated the final quarter, maintaining possession for 10 minutes, 30 seconds in driving 77 yards on 18 plays. The drive ended with Bubba Baxa kicking a 35-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining for a 24-21 lead.
Tune ran for three first-down conversions in the final drive of regulation, including two during which he scrambled out of the pocket after not finding an open receiver.
UTSA matched the feat in far less time, driving 55 yards in 23 seconds for a 37-yard field goal by Jared Sackett to force overtime.
No. 10 Baylor 69, Albany 10
WACO — Blake Shapen had known since the end of spring practice that he would be the starting quarterback for 10th-ranked Baylor. He spent that time really getting to know his teammates, and they were certainly on the same page to start the season.
Shapen completed 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards with two long touchdowns and had a nifty dive into the end zone for another score on the final play of the first half as the Bears beat FCS team Albany 69-10 in their season opener Saturday night.
Gavin Holmes, the sixth-year Bears wideout who missed all of last season because of a foot injury, returned a punt 72 yards for a score. Monaray Baldwin had two touchdowns, on a 47-yard catch for Baylor’s first score before adding a 50-yard reverse run after halftime.
The reigning Big 12 champion Bears have a six-game winning streak, matching fourth-ranked Clemson for the longest active among FBS teams. The Tigers open their season Monday night against Georgia Tech.
Shapen’s 1-yard TD run gave Baylor a 35-7 halftime lead. Shapen swept to the right sideline and dived toward the end zone. He switched the ball from his right to left hand and was able to reach it out to hit the pylon before falling down out of bounds.
Shapen started twice late last season when Gerry Bohanon was hurt last, and in the Big 12 championship game completed his first 17 passes and had three TDs. Shapen won the quarterback job in spring practice over Bohanon, now South Florida’s starter.
The Bears led 21-0 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter when Holmes broke away from an initial tackler after fielding the punt, then weaved through other defenders toward the sideline and into the end zone. He started four games as a freshman in 2017, but was limited to one game the next two seasons after twice tearing the ACL in the same knee. He had 33 catches while starting all nine games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
SMU 48, North Texas 10
DENTON — Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and SMU defeated North Texas 48-10 on Saturday night in Rhett Lashlee’s debut as coach of the Mustangs.
Mordecai’s first TD pass, 51 yards to Jordan Kerley gave the Mustangs a 24-3 lead in the second quarter and a 75-yard catch-and-run pass to Roderick Daniels made it 31-10 at halftime.
Rashee Rice and Kelvontay Dixon, of Carthage, caught TD passes in the second half. Rice had 166 receiving yards and Kerley 103.
Tre Siggers and Tyler Lavine had short scoring runs for SMU. Siggers led SMU with 54 yards on the ground.
Oscar Adaway had a 35-yard run for the Mean Green’s only touchdown. Adaway had 20 carries for a game-high 117 yards.
SMU had the advantage in total offense with 576 yards to 422 for North Texas (1-1).
Texas Tech 63, Murray State 10
LUBBOCK — Donovan Smith came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for three scores and Texas Tech blew out lower-division Murray State 63-10 in coach Joey McGuire’s debut Saturday night.
Smith had scoring tosses on his first two passes after replacing Tyler Shough in the first half. McGuire indicated he planned to play both, but said at halftime Shough was injured and probably wouldn’t return.
Shough, whose 2021 season ended after four games with a broken left collarbone, was on the sideline in the second half with a sling on that same non-throwing shoulder.
Smith replaced Shough late on a drive that included the starter’s 17-yard run for a first down, and Smith’s first pass was a 30-yard score to Jerand Bradley.
“We always preach stay ready so you don’t got to get ready,” said Smith, who was 14-of-16 passing for 221 yards without an interception. “Every time we’re in the film room, every time we’re practicing, we always take reps in the back.”
Brooks finished with 50 yards and scoring runs of 14, 3 and 23 yards, the last giving the Red Raiders a 42-10 lead late in the first half on the way to their 23rd consecutive victory in a home opener.
TCU 38, Colorado 13
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night.
Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program.
Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn’t get much going early. Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn’t stop their speed. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 after halftime to turn a close game into a rout.
The Buffaloes entered the game on their home turf as a 13 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Davis ignited a sluggish TCU squad early in the second quarter by fielding a punt, finding room around the edge and sprinting down the sideline for his fourth career punt-return touchdown. That ties KaVontae Turpin for the most in school history.
Davis scored in the fourth quarter on a trick play to make it 31-6 and seal the win.
Emari Demercado added a 43-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Colorado defense early in the third quarter.
TCU came away with points on all five of its second-half drives before a kneel-down to close out the game.
The Horned Frogs went with quarterback Chandler Morris over Max Duggan to start the game. Morris left late in the third quarter after a defender landed on his left leg. He had a towel over his head and ice on his knee as Duggan took over.
Duggan engineered a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard TD run from Kendre Miller.