MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Backup Jason Bean rushed for three touchdowns, passed for two more and North Texas rallied to beat Middle Tennessee 52-36 on Saturday.
The Mean Green trailed 28-14 at halftime but then scored five unanswered touchdowns that included three Bean runs — two going for 48 yards each — and passes of 9 yards to Donte Simpson and 55 yards to Jaelon Darden. That left North Texas ahead 49-28 with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
Bean finished with 169 yards rushing on 10 carries and was 12-of-17 passing for 181 yards as the Mean Green rolled up 768 total yards, snapping the school record of 721 set in their season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Bean entered the game in the second quarter after Austin Aune threw two interceptions and had a fumble turn into a Blue Raiders touchdown.
DeAndre Torrey rushed for 143 yards and two scores and Tre Siggers added 101 yards rushing. Darden caught 10 passes for 204 yards for the Mean Green (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA).
Asher O'Hara passed for three touchdowns and Chaton Mobley rushed for 156 yards and a score for the Blue Raiders (1-5, 1-3).
SFA 31, Angelo State 12
NACOGDOCHES (AP) — Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 31-12 victory over Division-II member Angelo State on Saturday night.
Gipson finished with five receptions for 177 yards. His 37-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Lumberjacks build a 14-10 halftime lead.
Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. Da'Leon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).
Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Army 28, UTSA 16
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Adkins had a career-best 66-yard touchdown run and finished with 101 yards to lead Army to a 28-16 victory over UTSA on Saturday.
Adkins had just eight carries and scored in the first quarter. Army (5-1) then added a touchdown run per quarter each from Jakobi Buchanan, Tyhier Tyler, and freshman quarterback Cade Ballard.
Tyler led the Black Knights with 19 carries and had 95 yards rushing. Tyler's 37-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter stretched the lead to 21-10. Buchanan had 10 carries for 40 yards and a 5-yard score. Ballard carried the ball three times and had his first career touchdown run, a 5-yarder in the fourth.
Sincere McCormick had 133 yards rushing for UTSA (3-3). Hunter Duplessis stretched his nation-leading field-goal streak to 21 with a career-best 50-yarder, but had extra-point attempt blocked.
Frank Harris threw his first pass of the game, an 11-yard TD to Zakhari Franklin in the corner of the end zone, to pull the Roadrunners to 21-16.
With his 45th win, Army coach Jeff Monken surpassed Bob Sutton (1991-99) for fourth place in the program.
Attendance was capped at 17% capacity with physical distancing measures in place at the 78,203-seat Alamodome.
West Virginia 38, Kansas 17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Leddie Brown broke open a close game with a long touchdown run in the third quarter and caught one of Jarret Doege's three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 38-17 victory Saturday over a winless Kansas team that was without coach Les Miles.
Before a crowd of 10,759 in the first game that West Virginia allowed the general public to attend amid the pandemic, the Mountaineers (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) overcame a bevy of mistakes to beat the Jayhawks for the seventh straight time.
With West Virginia clinging to a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter, Brown came into the game needing to get a first down.
He got a whole lot more.Brown rumbled 87 yards up the middle untouched, the start of three straight touchdowns for the Mountaineers. The 210-pound junior compiled 195 yards on 18 carries, sitting out the fourth quarter. With 515 yards through four games, Brown has eclipsed his season rushing totals in each of the past two seasons.
Brown also had a 6-yard scoring reception in the second quarter from Doege, who also had TD passes of 33 yards to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and 8 yards to Sam James.
Doege completed 26 of 44 passes for 318 yards.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown called it the "best combined running and passing that we've played as far as in our league games. I thought it was a step forward. There's things that we've got to continue to clean up."
Despite some bright moments early, the result was the same: The Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3) have now lost 51 straight true road games in the conference.
Kansas jumped out to a 10-0 lead, including Andrew Parchment's 43-yard scoring catch from Miles Kendrick off a deflected pass, but the Jayhawks managed little offense the rest of the game.
Pooka Williams scored on a 92-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter for the Jayhawks.
Arkansas 33, Mississippi 21
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas forced quarterback Matt Corral to throw six interceptions as the Razorbacks scored 24 points off seven turnovers in a 33-21 win over Mississippi on Saturday.
Three first-half Rebels' giveaways helped provide Arkansas (2-2, 2-2) a 20-0 halftime lead. It was the Razorbacks' largest halftime advantage in an Southeastern Conference game since 2016, their last winning season.
Corral entered the game second in the league in yards passing and had thrown just one interception through three games for Ole Miss (1-3, 1-3). He threw two touchdown passes against the Razorbacks but had a season-low 200 yards in addition to his six picks.
Linebacker Grant Morgan took Corral's fifth interception 23 yards to the end zone for the game's final score with 3:07 remaining. Hudson Clark's third interception on Ole Miss' ensuing drive sealed the game.
Feleipe Franks was 21-of 34 passing for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Arkansas.
Jerrion Ealy ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for the Rebels.
Auburn 30, South Carolina 22
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harris had two touchdown runs and South Carolina turned three interceptions into points to beat No. 15 Auburn for the first time in 87 years, 30-22 on Saturday.
The Tigers (2-2 Southeastern Conference) had won eight straight in the series and jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes. But Bo Nix threw three interceptions and the Gamecocks (2-2) cashed in each time to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.
Shi Smith had eight catches, including a 10-yard TD grab midway through the third quarter that put South Carolina ahead for good, 20-19.
Auburn was driving on its following series when Nix threw his third interception — and second to cornerback Jaycee Horn who brought the ball down the left sidelines to the Tigers 8. Harris was in the end zone a play later for a 27-19 lead and Auburn could not recover.
The Tigers closed to 30-22 on Anders Carlson's 22 yard field goal with 6:39 left. Auburn got the ball back once more with 2:15 left and drove to the South Carolina 13. Nix, though, was called for intentional grounding trying to avoid a sack and the Gamecocks held on to beat the Tigers for the first time since 1933.
Memphis 50, UCF 49
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White's sixth touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining completed a school-record 21-point comeback and the Tigers beat UCF 50-49 on Saturday to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Bulls.
After White found Calvin Austin for a 4-yard score and a two-point try failed, the Bulls (2-2, 1-2 American Athletic) drove to the Memphis 22 before Daniel Obarski pulled a 40-yard field-goal attempt left with 19 seconds remaining.
On the Tigers' winning drive, a shovel pass to Tahj Washington on fourth down went for 52 yards to the UCF 5. Three plays later White tossed the game-winner to a diving Austin on the left side of the end zone.
UCF led 27-14 at halftime, had a 21-point lead early in the third quarter and led 35-29 entering the final quarter during which the teams combined for five touchdowns. The Tigers' comeback surpassed the school record of 17 points against Houston in 2017.
White finished 34-of-50 passing for a school-record 486 yards in a duel with UCF's Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel became the first UCF quarterback to throw for over 500 yards and blew past that mark with 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing with five scores. There were no interceptions.
UCF outgained Memphis 798-703 for 1,501 yards offense combined, eclipsing the conference record of 1,479 set by the same teams in a 2017 game. The teams combined for 191 plays.
Austin finished with 151 yards receiving and two scores and Washington added 131 yards. Rodrigues Clark rushed for 112 yards.
UCF's Marlon Williams had 191 yards receiving with a score, Jaylon Robinson 173 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan O'Keefe 175 yards, including a school-record 93-yard score off a receiver screen.
Memphis (2-1, 1-1) sold out the 10,554 seats made available inside the 58,325-capacity Liberty Bowl. It was the Tigers' first home game in six weeks.
NO. 1 CLEMSON 73, GEORGIA TECH 7
ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Lawrence brushed off his first interception of the season to pass for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns in Clemson's romp over Georgia Tech.
Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers' dominant first half. Clemson led 52-7 at halftime and kept adding to the lead in the second, even with second- and third- (and maybe fourth-) stringers on the field.
Lawrence left the game after Clemson's first possession of the second half.
Clemson (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2) 671-204. The Tigers compiled an equally lopsided 29-7 advantage in first downs.
The second-longest streak of passes without an interception in ACC history ended late in the first quarter when Zamari Walton picked off a pass by Lawrence. Under pressure from Georgia Tech's pass rush, Lawrence overthrew Powell. Walton ended Lawrence's streak of 367 passes without an interception.
It was Lawrence's first interception since Oct. 19, 2019 at Louisville. North Carolina State's Russell Wilson set the ACC record with 379 consecutive passes without an interception from 2018-19.
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 12, LOUISVILLE 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards, Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and Notre Dame held off Louisville.
Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season to help the Irish (4-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium.
It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field. Notre Dame controlled the clock for more than 36 minutes, including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.
Book completed 11 of 19 for 106 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards.
The Cardinals (1-4, 0-4) have lost four in a row.
KENTUCKY 34, NO. 18 TENNESSEE 7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and Kentucky shut out Tennessee in the second half.
It was Kentucky's first victory in Neyland Stadium since 1984, the Wildcats' largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 56-0 in 1893 and their most lopsided victory in the series since 1935.
After getting six interceptions and allowing only a safety against Mississippi State last week, Kentucky (2-2) picked off three passes against the Vols (2-2).
Joseph's 41-yard touchdown and Davis' 85-yard return — both off interceptions thrown by Jarrett Guarantano — helped put Kentucky up 17-0 in the second quarter.
With about 5 minutes left in the third quarter and trailing by 20, Tennessee went three-and-out for a second consecutive possession and was showered with boos from the sparse crowd of 22,519.
NO. 13 MIAMI 31, PITTSBURGH 19
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — D'Eriq King threw four touchdown passes to help Miami beat Pittsburgh.
Will Mallory caught two of King's scoring passes and the Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a 42-17 loss at top-ranked Clemson last week.
The Panthers (3-3, 2-3) lost their third straight and were without senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. He suffered an ankle injury against Boston College last week.