College football has already had some interesting moments this season — from Northwestern defeating Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, to Iowa defeating South Dakota State 7-3 without scoring a touchdown to Appalachian State scoring 40 points in the fourth quarter of a 63-51 loss to North Carolina.
And this week shapes up to possibly be the biggest week of the young season, and three of the top games on the slate feature Texas schools that have former East Texas high school stars on the roster.
Before we get into this week, a quick fact was provided to me by my coworker Phil Hicks, who just started his 39th season covering high school football for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Phil covered the Palestine Wildcats in 1982, when they were coached by Larry Frost, the late father of Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost.
Larry Frost was the head coach of the Wildcats from 1982-85, posting a record of 15-25-1.
Now, on to this week’s action.
Arguably the game of the week this week is No. 1 Alabama going to Austin to take on Texas. There will be former East Texas stars on both sidelines.
For Alabama is former Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, who is the No. 1 rusher in school history with 4,908 rushing yards. He’s also the school’s all-time leading scorer with 65 total touchdowns. In his debut with the Crimson Tide, Miller was second on the team with seven carries and third on the team with 32 rushing yards, including a long of 23 yards, in a 55-0 win over Utah State.
Now, Miller will go against the team that he originally committed to before flipping to Alabama on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 and ultimately signing with the Crimson Tide in December.
On the other side are multiple East Texans — linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (Arp), defensive back Kitan Crawford (Texas), linebacker Derrick Brown (Texas High), defensive back Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) and offensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch (Longview).
In the season-opening 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe, Overshown had a team-high eight tackles with two tackles for loss. Thompson had four tackles. Crawford had one tackle.
The game is set to begin at 11 a.m. on FOX.
At 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 with Tim Brando, who was in Tyler in August for the East Texas Kickoff Luncheon, and Spencer Tillman on the call, Texas Tech will host No. 25 Houston.
Former Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Garfield Lawrence is the lone East Texan on the Houston roster. The Cougars also have former Kilgore College standouts defensive lineman Sedrick Williams and defensive back Moses Alexander. Williams had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in the 37-35 overtime win over UTSA.
Representing East Texas for Texas Tech are running back Bryson Donnell (Tyler Legacy), defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (West Rusk), wide receiver Cameron Cantrell (Whitehouse) and wide receiver J.J. Sparkman (Pine Tree).
In his Texas Tech debut, Donnell led the Red Raiders with eight carries and finished with 23 rushing yards. Sparkman had one catch for 14 yards. Wilson had six tackles, two tackles for loss and half of a sack.
No. 9 Baylor will travel to Provo, Utah, to take on No. 21 BYU. That game is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Playing for Baylor are running back Jordan Jenkins (Lindale), tight end Mark Patton (Tyler Legacy/Tyler Junior College), quarterback Brayson McHenry (Texas High), linebacker Jeremy Evans (Tenaha), offensive lineman Mose Jeffery (Pine Tree/Kilgore College), offensive lineman Elijah Ellis (Paris) and defensive lineman Tre Emory (Mount Pleasant).
Jenkins had three carries for eight yards in Baylor’s 69-10 win over Albany.
———
Some other notable East Texas performances around college football last week:
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (Longview) was 20 of 31 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 31-0 win over Sam Houston. This week, the Aggies will play the Appalachian State team that scored 40 points in one quarter last week.
Louisiana Tech kicker Buck Buchanan (Marshall) had five kickoffs for an average of 64 yards with four touchbacks in a 52-24 loss to Missouri. The Bulldogs will host Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Lamar linebacker Vencent Rockwell (Spring Hill/Gilmer) had 10 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss in 28-14 loss to Abilene Christian.
Former Athens High School standout Maalik Hall was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week in the Great American Conference with 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in Southeastern Oklahoma’s 41-34 win over Arkansas Tech in double overtime.