A former former Red Raider being the highest-graded player at his position in the country, another Red Raider scoring his first collegiate touchdown, and a former Rusk standout starting at quarterback as a true freshman highlighted Week 4 of the college football season.
Let’s take a look at how East Texans fared this past week:
Beaux Limmer — a 2019 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School — is the highest rated guard in the country by Pro Football Focus at 90.5. Limmer and the Razorbacks are 3-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country after a 23-21 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Arkansas will host No. 2 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.
Speaking of Alabama, former Tyler Legacy Red Raider Jamarion Miller made his first trip to the end zone as a collegiate player on Saturday. As the all-time leading scorer in Red Raider history with 65 total touchdowns, it was only a matter of time before Miller hit paydirt. With 5:11 left in Alabama’s game against Vanderbilt, Miller scored from one yard out. He didn’t stop there, though. With 32 seconds remaining on the clock, Miller broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to make the final score 55-3. Miller finished with 63 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Miller leads the Crimson Tide with two rushing touchdowns this season, and he is fourth on the team with 146 rushing yards, just four behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Miller was a freshman running back during Limmer’s senior year with the Red Raiders. Miller ran for 617 yards and four touchdowns on 105 carries that season behind the all-state offensive lineman. On Saturday, they will be on opposite teams. And next year, another Red Raider will join them as defensive lineman Jordan Renaud committed to Alabama on Sept. 19.
It’s not often that true freshmen get to start at quarterback. Even five-star recruits have trouble finding the field in a starting signal caller role in their first year on campus. But with Colorado averaging just 10 points per game in a 0-3 start, the Buffaloes turned to former Rusk High School standout Owen McCown to lead the offense in their most recent game against UCLA.
McCown entered the game 4 of 7 for 52 yards in his young career. But this was his first time to get the starting nod.
McCown was 26 of 42 for 258 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and ran for a touchdown in Colorado’s 45-17 loss to UCLA. It was the Buffaloes’ highest scoring total of the season with McCown accounting for both touchdowns.
Colorado will play Arizona at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Tucson, Arizona, and head coach Karl Dorrell has announced McCown will once again draw the start.
In other performances by East Texans:
Former Mount Enterprise standout Kendre Miller had 17 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown in TCU’s 42-34 win over SMU. Teammate Savion Williams (Marshall) had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Former West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson had six tackles and a half sack in Texas Tech’s 37-34 overtime win over Texas. Teammate J.J. Sparkman (Pine Tree) had four catches for 35 yards.
Former Arp standout DeMarvion Overshown had six tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss despite missing the first half of Texas’ 37-34 loss to Texas Tech. Teammate Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) had nine tackles and a pass deflection.
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks took a 98-0 win over Warner University, setting a Western Athletic Conference record for points. The Lumberjacks played 96 players and had seven players score their first collegiate touchdown Saturday in Nacogdoches.