TCU was bidding to become the first team to win an AP/Coaches national championship following a season with a losing record since 1962; that year, Southern California won it with an 11-0-0 record after going 4-5-1 in 1961 (only two others did it previous with three after .500 seasons. Two champions crowned by the National Football Foundation had losing seasons prior as well: in 1964 Notre Dame and in 1965, Michigan State.
GOING BOWLING
Per NCAA records: Georgia is 36-21-3 all-time in bowl games (includes two CFP title games), while TCU is 18-16-1; only Alabama (76 bowls/title games) has appeared in more postseason games than UGA (60); and Texas is third (58). This was the third postseason meeting between the schools, with UGA winning the previous two (40-26 in 1942 Orange Bowl and 31-23 in 2016 Liberty Bowl). The Bulldogs lead series 4-0, also winning twice in Athens, Georgia — 34-3 in 1980 and 38-10 in 1988.
GAME NOTES
Atlantic Coast Conference officials were referees for the game. ... Captains for TCU were wide receiver Quentin Johnson, linebacker Dee Winters, guard Steve Avila and defensive end Dylan Horton. LaDainian Tomlinson was the honorary captain for the Horned Frogs. The running back is a 2000 TCU graduate, gaining 5,263 rushing yards with 54 touchdowns. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. ... Captains for Georgia were linebacker Nolan Smith, quarterback Stetson Bennett, strong safety Chris Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran. Matthew Stafford was the honorary captain for the Bulldogs. The quarterback is a 2008 Georgia graduate, passing for 7,731 passing yards and 51 TDs. He was the first overall pick in 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams.
LOOKING AHEAD
The national championship game next season is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The semifinal games are set for Jan. 1, 2024 at the Sugar and Rose bowls. ... Other future national championships are set for Jan. 20, 2025 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Jan. 19, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
FAMOUS NON-SPORTS ALUMNI
Each school has some notable alumni outside of the sports world.
GEORGIA: Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), Wayne Knight (“Hello … Newman!”), Trisha Yearwood, Ryan Seacrest, Kim Basinger, The B-52s, Ernie Johnson (TNT) and its head coach, Kirby Smart.
TCU: Gordon England (former Secretary of the Navy), Dan Jenkins (Sports Illustrated, noted author), Rod Roddy (The Price Is Right announcer), Bob Schieffer (CBS News) and Davey O’Brien (among many of its athletes). Two noted “fictional” TCU alums are Roy Hinckley (the professor on Gilligan’s Island) and the Reverend Timothy Lovejoy (The Simpsons).
2023 SEASON
The opening weekend of the 2023 season is scheduled for Aug. 26 with Zero Week games — Hawaii at Vanderbilt, Idaho State at San Diego State, Massachusetts at New Mexico State, and Navy vs. Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland. ... TCU's opener is Saturday, Sept. 2 against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in Fort Worth. That same day in Athens, Georgia, the Bulldogs host Tennessee-Martin. ... The Horned Frogs' other non-conference opponents include: vs. Nicholls on Sept. 9 and vs. SMU on Sept. 23. ... The Bulldogs' other non-conference opponents include: vs. Ball State (Sept. 9), vs. UAB (Sept. 23) and at Georgia Tech (Nov. 25).