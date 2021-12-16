Bryson Donnell
Tyler Legacy's Bryson Donnell is shown with his family after signing with Texas Tech football on Wednesday.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baylor

Devyn Bobby, cb, 5-10, 175, DeSoto HS, DeSoto 

Reggie Bush, s, 6-0, 180, Independence HS, Frisco 

Timothy Dawn, iol, 6-5, 280, Camden Fairview, Camden, Ark.

Alvin Ebosele, ot, 6-6, 290, Coppell HS, Coppell 

Tre Emory, dl, 6-3, 290, Mount Pleasant HS, Mount Pleasant 

Kelsey Johnson, te, 6-2, 220, Red Oak HS, Red Oak 

Carmello Jones, edge, 6-2, 210, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange 

Kyler Jordan, edge, 6-2, 240, Lubbock Cooper HS, Lubbock 

George Maile, iol, 6-4, 290, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah

Cody Mladenka, te, 6-4, 235, College Park HS, The Woodlands  

Jordan Nabors, wr, 5-11, 180, Rockwall-Heath HS, Rockwall 

Jeremy Patton, lb, 6-1, 210, Tenaha HS, Tenaha 

Coleton Price, iol, 6-3, 280, Bowie HS, Bowie 

Richard Reese, rb, 5-10, 175, Bellville HS, Bellville 

Kaian Roberts-Day, ath, 6-3, 240, Festus, Festus, Mo.

Kaden Sieracki, ot, 6-7, 325, The Woodlands HS, The Woodlands

Bryce Simpson, ot, 6-5, 315, Cy Ranch HS, Cypress 

Devonte Tezino, dl, 6-5, 265, Ellison HS, Killeen 

---

Houston

Dorian Friend, cb, 5-9, 160, Spring HS, Spring 

Matthew Golden, wr, 6-1, 190, Klein Cain HS, Houston 

Bryan Henry, te, 6-3, 230, Belton HS, Belton 

Demetrius Hunter, iol, 6-2, 315, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange 

Karson Jones, ot, 6-5, 290, Frenship HS, Wolfforth 

CJ Nelson, wr, 6-0, 175, Richland HS, North Richland Hills 

Treylin Payne, lb, 6-0, 200, Judson HS, Converse 

Tevin Shaw, iol, 6-5, 285, Manvel HS, Manvel 

North Texas

Qualon Farrar, rb, 5-7, 180, South Oak Cliff HS, Dallas 

Cam Robertson, edge, 6-4, 230, Plano HS, Plano 

Dameon Smallwood, iol, 6-4, 330, Denison HS, Denison 

Ethan Wesloski, lb, 6-2, 225, McKinney Boyd HS, McKinney 

Jax Van Zandt, lb, 6-1, 200, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.

Rice

Davion Carter, dl, 6-0, 290, North Mesquite HS, Mesquite 

Miguel Cedeno, ot, 6-7, 295, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Tyson Flowers, s, 6-0, 180, Southwest Christian HS, Fort Worth 

Quinton Jackson, ath, 5-9, 180, North Crowley HS, Fort Worth 

Rawson MacNeill, wr, 6-5, 190, Walton, Marietta, Ga.

A.J. Padgett, qb, 6-3, 210, Rick Reedy HS, Frisco 

Braylen Walker, wr, 5-11, 175, Lakes Charles College Prep, Lake Charles, La.

SMU

Dylan Frazier, dl, 6-5, 250, McKinney North HS, McKinney 

Rhett Larson, ot, 6-4, 280, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station 

Isaiah Smith, edge, 6-4, 210, St. John's, Washington, D.C.

Jacob Waller, ot, 6-4½, 284, Arlington HS, Arlington 

TCU

Chace Biddle, s, 6-0, 190, Garland HS, Garland 

Kyron Chambers, cb, 6-0, 195, South Oak Cliff HS, Dallas 

Major Everhart, rb, 5-11, 170, Tascosa HS, Amarillo 

Quinton Harris, ot, 6-7½, 285, Seguin HS, Arlington 

Josh Hoover, qb, 6-1, 206, Rockwall-Heath HS, Rockwall 

Jordan Hudson, wr, 6-1, 180, Garland HS, Garland 

Michael Ibukun-Okeyode, de, 6-5, 235, Rowlett HS, Rowlett 

Paul Oyewale, dl, 6-4, 250, Langham Creek HS, Houston 

Damonic Williams, dl, 6-2, 325, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Texas

Bryan Allen Jr., s, 6-0, 185, Aledo HS, Aledo 

Kelvin Banks, ot, 6-5, 300, Summer Creek HS, Humble 

Jaray Bledsoe, dl, 6-4, 270, Marlin HS, Marlin 

Jaydon Blue, rb, 5-11½, 205, Klein Cain HS, Houston 

Xavion Brice, ath, 6-1, 175, Sequin HS, Arlington 

Terrance Brooks, cb, 5-11, 190, Little Elm HS, Little Elm 

Derrick Brown, edge, 6-3, 210, Texas High, Texarkana 

Aaron Bryant, dl, 6-4, 306, Southaven, Southaven, Miss.

Ethan Burke, edge, 6-7, 225, Westlake HS, Austin 

Quinn Ewers, qb, 6-3, 205, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Justice Finkley, edge, 6-2, 255, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.

Jaylon Guilbeau, cb, 5-11½, 175, Memorial HS, Port Arthur 

Cole Hutson, iol, 6-5, 312, Frisco HS, Frisco 

Trevell Johnson, lb, 6-1, 200, Martin HS, Arlington 

Austin Jordan, s, 6-0, 190, Ryan HS, Denton 

Lance St. Louis, ls, 6-1, 215, Williams Field, Gilbert, Ariz.

Maalik Murphy, qb, 6-4½, 225, Junipero Serra, Gardena, Calif.

Savion Red, wr, 5-10, 210, Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie 

Connor Robertson, iol, 6-4, 296, Westlake HS, Austin 

Kristopher Ross, dl, 6-3, 280, Galena Park North Shore, Houston 

Zac Swanson, dl, 6-4, 255, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.

J'mond Tapp, edge, 6-3, 245, Ascension Catholic, Donaldsonville, La.

Brenen Thompson, wr, 5-10, 165, Spearman HS, Spearman 

Neto Umeozulu, iol, 6-4, 285, Allen HS, Allen 

Cameron Williams, ot, 6-5, 360, Duncanville HS, Duncanville 

Texas A&M

Bryce Anderson, s, 6-0, 190, West Brook HS, Beaumont 

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, dl, 6-3, 280, Lakeland, Lakeland, Fla.

Donovan Green, te, 6-4, 235, Dickinson HS, Dickinson 

Ish Harris, lb, 6-3, 195, Pilot Point HS, Pilot Point 

Martrell Harris, lb, 6-2, 215, The Woodlands HS, The Woodlands 

Jake Johnson, te, 6-5, 225, Oconee County, Bogart, Ga.

Jarred Kerr, s, 6-0, 185, Lexington HS, Lexington 

Chris Marshall, wr, 6-3, 195, Fort Bend Marshall HS, Missouri City 

Ethan Moczulski, k, 5-11, 185, Mount Spokane, Mead, Wash.

Le'Veon Moss, rb, 6-0, 190, Istrouma, Baton Rouge, La.

Mark Nabou, iol, 6-4, 330, O'Dea, Seattle, Wash.

Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, te, 6-6, 245, RIG Academy, Sweden

Jadon Scarlett, dl, 6-2½, 265, Argyle HS, Argyle 

Malick Sylla, dl, 6-6, 230, Katy HS, Katy 

Bobby Taylor, cb, 6-1, 180, Katy HS, Katy 

Conner Weigman, qb, 6-2, 208, Bridgeland HS, Cypress 

PJ Williams, ot, 6-4, 265, Dickinson HS, Dickinson 

Texas Tech

Joseph Adedire, dl, 6-3, 250, Mansfield Summit HS, Arlington 

Bryson Donnell, rb, 5-11, 204, Tyler Legacy HS, Tyler 

Harvey Dyson, dl, 6-3, 260, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill 

Tavares Elston, lb, 6-0, 210, Gulf Shores, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Hut Graham, s, 6-0½, 175, Gunter HS, Gunter 

Maurion Horn, ath, 5-11, 175, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Landon Hullaby, s, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Timberview HS, Mansfield 

Ty Kana, lb, 6-2, 210, Katy HS, Katy 

Tyler King, wr, 5-10, 160, Alief Taylor HS, Houston 

Seth Martin, iol, 6-3, 285, Everman HS, Fort Worth 

Syncere Massey, dl, 6-5, 280, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill 

Trevon McAlpine, dl, 6-3, 280, Saraland, Saraland, Ala.

Tyler Owens, s, 6-1, 205, University of Texas, Austin 

Jalon Peoples, cb, 6-0, 175, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill 

Ben Roberts, lb, 6-3, 200, Eaton HS, Haslet 

Kaden Weatherby, ot, 6-7, 280, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.

Sheridan Wilson, iol, 6-4, 275, Argyle HS, Argyle 

UTEP

Luke Seib, te, 6-4, 220, Blue Springs South, Blue Springs, Mo.

UTSA

Owen Pewee, lb, 6-3, 187, Cy Park HS, Cypress 

Ben Rios, ot, 6-5, 270, Central Catholic HS, San Antonio 

Diego Tello, qb, 6-0½, 202, Bowie HS, Austin 

Brandon Tennison, qb, 5-10, 177, Gilmer HS 

Houston Thomas, te, 6-4, 215, College Station HS, College Station 

Jace Wilson, wr, 6-4, 185, Guyer HS, Denton 

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.