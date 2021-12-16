Baylor
Devyn Bobby, cb, 5-10, 175, DeSoto HS, DeSoto
Reggie Bush, s, 6-0, 180, Independence HS, Frisco
Timothy Dawn, iol, 6-5, 280, Camden Fairview, Camden, Ark.
Alvin Ebosele, ot, 6-6, 290, Coppell HS, Coppell
Tre Emory, dl, 6-3, 290, Mount Pleasant HS, Mount Pleasant
Kelsey Johnson, te, 6-2, 220, Red Oak HS, Red Oak
Carmello Jones, edge, 6-2, 210, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange
Kyler Jordan, edge, 6-2, 240, Lubbock Cooper HS, Lubbock
George Maile, iol, 6-4, 290, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah
Cody Mladenka, te, 6-4, 235, College Park HS, The Woodlands
Jordan Nabors, wr, 5-11, 180, Rockwall-Heath HS, Rockwall
Jeremy Patton, lb, 6-1, 210, Tenaha HS, Tenaha
Coleton Price, iol, 6-3, 280, Bowie HS, Bowie
Richard Reese, rb, 5-10, 175, Bellville HS, Bellville
Kaian Roberts-Day, ath, 6-3, 240, Festus, Festus, Mo.
Kaden Sieracki, ot, 6-7, 325, The Woodlands HS, The Woodlands
Bryce Simpson, ot, 6-5, 315, Cy Ranch HS, Cypress
Devonte Tezino, dl, 6-5, 265, Ellison HS, Killeen
---
Houston
Dorian Friend, cb, 5-9, 160, Spring HS, Spring
Matthew Golden, wr, 6-1, 190, Klein Cain HS, Houston
Bryan Henry, te, 6-3, 230, Belton HS, Belton
Demetrius Hunter, iol, 6-2, 315, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange
Karson Jones, ot, 6-5, 290, Frenship HS, Wolfforth
CJ Nelson, wr, 6-0, 175, Richland HS, North Richland Hills
Treylin Payne, lb, 6-0, 200, Judson HS, Converse
Tevin Shaw, iol, 6-5, 285, Manvel HS, Manvel
North Texas
Qualon Farrar, rb, 5-7, 180, South Oak Cliff HS, Dallas
Cam Robertson, edge, 6-4, 230, Plano HS, Plano
Dameon Smallwood, iol, 6-4, 330, Denison HS, Denison
Ethan Wesloski, lb, 6-2, 225, McKinney Boyd HS, McKinney
Jax Van Zandt, lb, 6-1, 200, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.
Rice
Davion Carter, dl, 6-0, 290, North Mesquite HS, Mesquite
Miguel Cedeno, ot, 6-7, 295, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Tyson Flowers, s, 6-0, 180, Southwest Christian HS, Fort Worth
Quinton Jackson, ath, 5-9, 180, North Crowley HS, Fort Worth
Rawson MacNeill, wr, 6-5, 190, Walton, Marietta, Ga.
A.J. Padgett, qb, 6-3, 210, Rick Reedy HS, Frisco
Braylen Walker, wr, 5-11, 175, Lakes Charles College Prep, Lake Charles, La.
SMU
Dylan Frazier, dl, 6-5, 250, McKinney North HS, McKinney
Rhett Larson, ot, 6-4, 280, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station
Isaiah Smith, edge, 6-4, 210, St. John's, Washington, D.C.
Jacob Waller, ot, 6-4½, 284, Arlington HS, Arlington
TCU
Chace Biddle, s, 6-0, 190, Garland HS, Garland
Kyron Chambers, cb, 6-0, 195, South Oak Cliff HS, Dallas
Major Everhart, rb, 5-11, 170, Tascosa HS, Amarillo
Quinton Harris, ot, 6-7½, 285, Seguin HS, Arlington
Josh Hoover, qb, 6-1, 206, Rockwall-Heath HS, Rockwall
Jordan Hudson, wr, 6-1, 180, Garland HS, Garland
Michael Ibukun-Okeyode, de, 6-5, 235, Rowlett HS, Rowlett
Paul Oyewale, dl, 6-4, 250, Langham Creek HS, Houston
Damonic Williams, dl, 6-2, 325, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Texas
Bryan Allen Jr., s, 6-0, 185, Aledo HS, Aledo
Kelvin Banks, ot, 6-5, 300, Summer Creek HS, Humble
Jaray Bledsoe, dl, 6-4, 270, Marlin HS, Marlin
Jaydon Blue, rb, 5-11½, 205, Klein Cain HS, Houston
Xavion Brice, ath, 6-1, 175, Sequin HS, Arlington
Terrance Brooks, cb, 5-11, 190, Little Elm HS, Little Elm
Derrick Brown, edge, 6-3, 210, Texas High, Texarkana
Aaron Bryant, dl, 6-4, 306, Southaven, Southaven, Miss.
Ethan Burke, edge, 6-7, 225, Westlake HS, Austin
Quinn Ewers, qb, 6-3, 205, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Justice Finkley, edge, 6-2, 255, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.
Jaylon Guilbeau, cb, 5-11½, 175, Memorial HS, Port Arthur
Cole Hutson, iol, 6-5, 312, Frisco HS, Frisco
Trevell Johnson, lb, 6-1, 200, Martin HS, Arlington
Austin Jordan, s, 6-0, 190, Ryan HS, Denton
Lance St. Louis, ls, 6-1, 215, Williams Field, Gilbert, Ariz.
Maalik Murphy, qb, 6-4½, 225, Junipero Serra, Gardena, Calif.
Savion Red, wr, 5-10, 210, Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie
Connor Robertson, iol, 6-4, 296, Westlake HS, Austin
Kristopher Ross, dl, 6-3, 280, Galena Park North Shore, Houston
Zac Swanson, dl, 6-4, 255, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.
J'mond Tapp, edge, 6-3, 245, Ascension Catholic, Donaldsonville, La.
Brenen Thompson, wr, 5-10, 165, Spearman HS, Spearman
Neto Umeozulu, iol, 6-4, 285, Allen HS, Allen
Cameron Williams, ot, 6-5, 360, Duncanville HS, Duncanville
Texas A&M
Bryce Anderson, s, 6-0, 190, West Brook HS, Beaumont
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, dl, 6-3, 280, Lakeland, Lakeland, Fla.
Donovan Green, te, 6-4, 235, Dickinson HS, Dickinson
Ish Harris, lb, 6-3, 195, Pilot Point HS, Pilot Point
Martrell Harris, lb, 6-2, 215, The Woodlands HS, The Woodlands
Jake Johnson, te, 6-5, 225, Oconee County, Bogart, Ga.
Jarred Kerr, s, 6-0, 185, Lexington HS, Lexington
Chris Marshall, wr, 6-3, 195, Fort Bend Marshall HS, Missouri City
Ethan Moczulski, k, 5-11, 185, Mount Spokane, Mead, Wash.
Le'Veon Moss, rb, 6-0, 190, Istrouma, Baton Rouge, La.
Mark Nabou, iol, 6-4, 330, O'Dea, Seattle, Wash.
Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, te, 6-6, 245, RIG Academy, Sweden
Jadon Scarlett, dl, 6-2½, 265, Argyle HS, Argyle
Malick Sylla, dl, 6-6, 230, Katy HS, Katy
Bobby Taylor, cb, 6-1, 180, Katy HS, Katy
Conner Weigman, qb, 6-2, 208, Bridgeland HS, Cypress
PJ Williams, ot, 6-4, 265, Dickinson HS, Dickinson
Texas Tech
Joseph Adedire, dl, 6-3, 250, Mansfield Summit HS, Arlington
Bryson Donnell, rb, 5-11, 204, Tyler Legacy HS, Tyler
Harvey Dyson, dl, 6-3, 260, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill
Tavares Elston, lb, 6-0, 210, Gulf Shores, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Hut Graham, s, 6-0½, 175, Gunter HS, Gunter
Maurion Horn, ath, 5-11, 175, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Landon Hullaby, s, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Timberview HS, Mansfield
Ty Kana, lb, 6-2, 210, Katy HS, Katy
Tyler King, wr, 5-10, 160, Alief Taylor HS, Houston
Seth Martin, iol, 6-3, 285, Everman HS, Fort Worth
Syncere Massey, dl, 6-5, 280, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill
Trevon McAlpine, dl, 6-3, 280, Saraland, Saraland, Ala.
Tyler Owens, s, 6-1, 205, University of Texas, Austin
Jalon Peoples, cb, 6-0, 175, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill
Ben Roberts, lb, 6-3, 200, Eaton HS, Haslet
Kaden Weatherby, ot, 6-7, 280, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.
Sheridan Wilson, iol, 6-4, 275, Argyle HS, Argyle
UTEP
Luke Seib, te, 6-4, 220, Blue Springs South, Blue Springs, Mo.
UTSA
Owen Pewee, lb, 6-3, 187, Cy Park HS, Cypress
Ben Rios, ot, 6-5, 270, Central Catholic HS, San Antonio
Diego Tello, qb, 6-0½, 202, Bowie HS, Austin
Brandon Tennison, qb, 5-10, 177, Gilmer HS
Houston Thomas, te, 6-4, 215, College Station HS, College Station
Jace Wilson, wr, 6-4, 185, Guyer HS, Denton