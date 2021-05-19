Former Whitehouse basketball standout McKade Marquis is transferring to UT Tyler from the University of Texas at Arlington.
“Excited to be home,” Marquis said.
Marquis averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line as a senior for the Wildcats, helping lead Whitehouse to the regional tournament.
Marquis then went to UTA, where he spent three seasons, including a redshirt year in 2018-19. Marquis appeared in 23 games for the Mavericks, scoring 23 points with seven assists, four steals and seven made 3-pointers.
Marquis’ career-high total came in a 117-53 win over Howard Payne this season, where he hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Marquis will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Patriots.
Marquis is the son of Tyler Junior College men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis and the younger brother of TJC assistant coach Mitch Marquis.