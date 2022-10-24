UT Tyler has been picked to finish fifth in the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball poll, the league announced on Monday.
The preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region.
UT Tyler went 19-9 in 2021-22 and made its first appearance in the LSC Tournament. The Patriots received 479 points in the poll.
West Texas A&M, which won the league last season, was tabbed as the preseason favorite. The Lady Buffs received 31 of 39 first-place votes and 612 total points. West Texas A&M was 26-11 last season and advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the first time since 2016. The Lady Buffs clained the regular season and tournament titles in the LSC.
Lubbock Christian was picked second with four first-place votes and 557 points. The 2020-21 national champion, Lubbock Christian was 28-7 overall and 12-4 in league play in 2021-22.
Texas Woman’s received four first-place votes and 538 points to land in the No. 3 slot. Texas Woman’s (20-9) advanced to the South Central Regional semifinals for the first time last season and went to the NCAA Tournament for third time in program history.
Angelo State was the final team picked ahead of UT Tyler, coming in at No. 4 with 519 points. The Rambelles were 15-3 overall and 12-4 in LSC play last year.
The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M-Kingsville (408), Texas A&M International (371), Cameron (347), Midwestern State (314) and Eastern New Mexico (233). Other teams in the league are St. Edward’s (219), Arkansas-Fort Smith (216), UT Permian Basin (172), Oklahoma Christian (154), St. Mary’s 94) and Western New Mexico (71).
Texas Woman’s Ashley Ingram was selected as the LSC Preseason Player of the Year with 14 of the 39 votes. As a freshman in 2021-22, Ingram averaged 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
UT Tyler sophomore Lovisa Hevinder represented the Patriots on the LSC Preseason Players to Watch List. Others on the list are Sawyer Lloyd (Angelo State), Katie King (Cameron), Edecia Beck (Eastern New Mexico), Grace Foster (Lubbock Christian), Brooklin Bain (Oklahoma Christian), Lauren Catherman (St. Edward’s), Raiana Brown (Texas A&M International), Mia Rivers (Texas A&M-Kingsville), Ashley Ingram (Texas Woman’s), Aaliyah Prince (UAFS), Holly Hemmeline (UT Permian Basin), Zamorye Roberts (West Texas A&M) and Brooke Rodgers (Western New Mexico).
The 2022-23 LSC basketball schedule will feature 16 women's teams in two divisions. Each team will play a double round-robin schedule within their division. Additionally, teams will play eight crossover games against teams from the opposite division for a total of 22 conference games.
The LSC Basketball Championships will feature an eight-team field in 2023 with seeding based on the 22 conference games. The divisional winners will receive the top two seeds in the tournament. The championships are set to take place March 2-5, 2023, at the Comerica Center in Frisco.