UT Tyler has been picked to finish ninth in the Lone Star Conference men’s basketball poll, the league announced on Monday.
The preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region.
UT Tyler received 314 points in the poll.
The Patriots were 16-10 last season and earned the program's first national top-25 ranking as a Division II institution and made the program's first appearance in the Lone Star Conference Men's Basketball Tournament by earning the No. 11 seed with a 7-8 mark in LSC play.
West Texas A&M earned the top spot with 36 of 39 first-place votes and 619 points. The Buffs (29-7) have won the LSC Tournament five consecutive times, but hasn’t won a regular season title since 2020.
Dallas Baptist checked in at No. 2 with 560 points. Lubbock Christian (27-4), which won the 2021-22 LSC title, received two first-place votes and was picked third with 489 points.
Midwestern State (460 points) and St. Edwards (428) rounded out the top five.
Also above UT Tyler were Texas A&M-Kingsville (399), St. Mary’s (380) and Angelo State (364).
Checking in behind UT Tyler were UT Permian Basin (310), Arkansas-Fort Smith (293), Texas A&M International (246), Western New Mexico (145), Oklahoma Christian (134), Eastern New Mexico (95) and Cameron (68).
UT Permian Basin received the final first-place vote.
West Texas A&M senior guard Julius Brown was picked as the LSC Preseason Player of the Year with 24 of 39 votes. Brown averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season to earn a spot on the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America Team.
UT Tyler senior Milan Szabo represented the Patriots on the LSC Preseason Players to Watch List. Others on the list are Steve Webb (Angelo State), Colt Savage (Cameron), Cameron Kahn (Dallas Baptist), Eze Dike (Eastern New Mexico), Rowan Mackenzie (Lubbock Christian), Antonio Gordon (Oklahoma Christian), Uche Dibiamaka (St. Edward’s), Ryan Leonard (St. Mary’s), Jermaine Drewey (Texas A&M International), Evan Anderson (UAFS), DaJuan Jones (UT Permian Basin), Julius Brown (West Texas A&M) and Tony Avalos (Western New Mexico).
The 2022-23 LSC basketball schedule will feature 16 men's teams in two divisions. Each team will play a double round-robin schedule within their division. Additionally, teams will play eight crossover games against teams from the opposite division for a total of 22 conference games.
The LSC Basketball Championships will feature an eight-team field in 2023 with seeding based on the 22 conference games. The divisional winners will receive the top two seeds in the tournament. The championships are set to take place March 2-5, 2023, at the Comerica Center in Frisco.