AUSTIN (AP) — Marcus Carr scored a season-high 19 points and No. 7 Texas beat Sam Houston State 73-57 Monday night.
Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey each scored 14 points for Texas (5-1). Timmy Allen had 12 points and seven assists. Jones added four steals.
Savion Flagg, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, led Sam Houston (2-5) with 16 points. Demarkus Lampley and Javion May each scored 11.
New Texas coach Chris Beard is doing everything he can to pump energy into the Longhorns' program. The latest: A trip to the past with only students invited to join the ride.
On Monday night, Texas returned to the cozy and cramped Gregory Gym in the heart of campus, a venue the Longhorns last played in nearly 50 years ago.
The Longhorns left Gregory Gym behind when the spacious but soon-to-be-demolished Frank Erwin Center opened in 1977. Beard made a one-game return to the 3,234-seat Gregory Gym, with only students and some VIPs allowed to attend, as part of an homage to the program's past and an invitation to join the party he's trying to build for the future. This party started before the game, at a campus gathering arranged by Beard, who then accompanied students on a walk to the gym.
Sam Houston made a strong effort to spoil the party, using an 8-0 run to tie the game at 28-all with 3:13 left in the first half. But Texas trumped that with a 10-0 spurt, with Carr scoring eight of those points.
Carr averaged 19.4 points last season for Minnesota before transferring to Texas. He had a career-best 41 points against Nebraska. He received first-team all-Big Ten recognition. His previous high at Texas this season was 11.
TCU 68, Austin Peay 51
FORT WORTH (AP) — Sophomore Eddie Lampkin notched his first double-double with career highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds and TCU cruised to a 68-51 victory over Austin Peay on Monday night.
Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles added 12 points for the Horned Frogs (5-1). TCU had nine of 11 players who saw action score at least four points. The Horned Frogs came in averaging 15.2 offensive rebounds per game — 10th in the nation — and grabbed 22 against the Governors (3-4). TCU is now 31-3 in the month of November in six seasons under coach Jamie Dixon.
Tariq Silver hit a 3-pointer coming out of halftime to pull Austin Peay within 34-29. But Miles hit a jumper, Lampkin had a fastbreak layup and Emanuel Miller hit a bucket in a 6-0 spurt that turned into a 17-1 run and left TCU leading 51-30 with just under 14 minutes to play.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 14 to pace the Governors (3-3). Stone-Carrawell made 5 of 9 shots with two 3s. Silver finished with 11 points and five assists.
TCU had a 51-30 advantage on the boards and outscored the Governors 38-18 in the paint. The two teams combined to make just 12 of 49 shots from beyond the arc.