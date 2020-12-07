Former Tyler Junior College Apache Shahada Wells has gotten off to a strong start for the UT Arlington Mavericks.
Wells is averaging a team-high 14.8 points per game through five games — four starts. He’s shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range (8 of 16).
Wells is also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Here are some other players with local ties playing Division I basketball this season:
McKade Marquis, Whitehouse, UT Arlington: Marquis has appeared in two games for the Mavericks and didn’t attempt a shot.
Kieffer Punter, Tyler Junior College, Troy: Punter has started all four games for the Trojans and is averaging 2.5 points per game with a made 3-pointer.
Rory Pantophlet, Tyler Junior College, Troy: Pantophlet has appeared in all four games and is averaging 5.8 minutes per game and 1 point per game.
Cameron Johnson, Tyler Junior College, Stephen F. Austin: Johnson is averaging a team-high 19.3 points with 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the undefeated Lumberjacks. Johnson scored 29 points in Sunday’s win over LSU-Alexandria.
Deandre Heckard, Tyler Junior College, Stephen F. Austin: Heckard is averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists through three games. He scored 15 points in his SFA debut.
Nana Antwi-Boasiako, Nacogdoches, Stephen F. Austin: The freshman is averaging 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Malik Lawrence-Anderson, Tyler Junior College, UT Rio Grande Valley: Lawrence-Anderson had appeared in all five games and is averaging 5.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He is 15 of 17 from the free-throw line (88.2 percent).
Malik Henry, Longview, George Mason: Henry has played in all three George Mason games so far this season. He is averaging 2.3 points per game and has two blocked shots.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alyssa Mayfield, Tyler High, Stephen F. Austin: The senior has started all five games and is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Mayfield’s best game this season was scoring 14 points with six rebounds Saturday against UT Dallas.
Aaliyah Morgan, Tyler Legacy, TCU: The freshman Morgan has appeared in all three of the Horned Frogs games so far this season, but has yet to attempt a shot in 11 minutes. She has pulled down two rebounds.
Sabria Dean, Mineola, Lamar: The freshman Dean is averaging 22.4 minutes per game in Lamar’s first five games of the season. She is averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.
Morgan and TCU will host Dean and Lamar at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth.
Ja’Kayla Bowie, Tyler Legacy, Texas State: Bowie has started in both games for Texas State and is averaging 36.5 minutes per game. Bowie is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Te’Aire Hambrick, LaPoynor/Tyler Junior College, Texas Southern: Hambrick scored 9 points and grabbed six rebounds in Texas Southern’s only game so far this season — a win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.