Former Big Sandy High School standout Josiah Johnson became the all-time leading scorer at Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Cru’s 95-92 win over Concordia on Saturday.
THERE'S A NEW ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER IN CRU COUNTRY 👿Congrats @magixxjoee! 1,696 points and counting 😤#gocru pic.twitter.com/ABZZWcZGJx— UMHB Basketball🏀 (@cru_basketball) January 21, 2023
Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 16:50 left in the second half that put him all alone atop the school’s leaderboard with 1,696 points.
2nd H 16:50 | UMHB 49, CTX 53@magixxjoee HITS A THREE TO BREAK SCHOOL RECORD OF ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER!#gocru pic.twitter.com/0BHp9rW0uh— UMHB Basketball🏀 (@cru_basketball) January 21, 2023
He finished the game with 18 points and now sits at 1,708 points for his career.
HISTORY: Josiah Johnson (@magixxjoee) becomes the all-time leading scorer in @cru_basketball history with his 1,697th point. The previous record was set by Demarius Cress in 2019 with 1,695. pic.twitter.com/WuClqCOUta— Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 21, 2023
In 2020-21, Johnson averaged 29.3 point points and 7.9 rebounds per game. In 2021-22, Johnson averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
This season, Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.1 steals through 17 games as the Cru is 13-4 and on a six-game winning streak.
Johnson’s season-high scoring mark this year is 36 points.
As a senior at Big Sandy in 2018-19, Johnson averaged 29.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game to lead the Wildcats to the regional finals. He was selected as the All-East Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
In other notable performances by former East Texas high school standouts at the collegiate level:
Former Tyler Lion Darry Moore continued his strong season for the East Texas Baptist Tigers. Moore had 22 points in the Tigers’ 98-90 win over McMurry. Moore is averaging 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. He has four doubles-doubles this season and has a season-high of 30 points.
Former Tyler Legacy Lady Raider Nyla Inmon had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Kilgore College’s 78-46 win over Coastal Bend on Saturday. Inmon is averaging 12.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and she has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games.
Former Tyler Legacy Lady Raider Alyssia Thorne had a season-high 14 rebounds in Kilgore College’s win over Coastal Bend on Saturday. Thorne is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She recently scored 18 points in a loss to Tyler Junior College.
Former Tyler Legacy Lady Raider Aaliyah Campbell is averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for Angelina College.
Former Tyler Lee Lady Raider Ja’Kayla Bowie is averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game in her fifth season at Texas State.
Former Mineola standout Sabria Dean is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Lamar. She had a season-high 26 points on Jan. 12 against Nicholls State.
Former Tyler Junior College Apache Shahada Wells scored a season-high 17 points in TCU’s win at No. 2 Kansas — the program’s first victory at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Wells is averaging 5.0 points and 2.6 assists per game for the No. 11 Horned Frogs.
Former Cumberland Academy standout Gregory Jackson Kennedy scored 14 points on Saturday in Coastal Alabama Community College North’s 81-78 win over Southern Union State. Kennedy is averaging 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Former John Tyler/Tenaha standout Destini Whitehead is the leading scorer for UT Tyler at 13.8 points per game. She scored 24 points on Saturday in a win over West Texas A&M.
Former Tyler Junior College Apache Kieffer Punter is averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for Troy.
If you know of a former area basketball player who is excelling at the collegiate level, please let us know at sports@tylerpaper.com.