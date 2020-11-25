LUBBOCK (AP) — Mac McClung scored 20 points in his debut for No. 14 Texas Tech, fellow transfer Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and the Red Raiders opened the season with a 101-58 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.
True freshman Micah Peavy scored 14 points, including the opening basket of a game in which Texas Tech never trailed. The Red Raiders had runs of 17-5 and 15-4 in the first half.
Five players scored in double figures for Texas Tech to start coach Chris Beard's fifth season. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 14 points, and Kyler Edwards added 10.
Jamaure Gregg was the only starter in double figures for Northwestern State with 11 points.
McClung was Georgetown's leading scorer last season, when the 6-foot-2 guard missed 11 games because of a right foot injury. Graduate transfer Santos-Silva, a 6-foot-7 forward and the lone Tech senior after starting all 64 games for VCU the past two seasons, was tabbed the Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year.
Mike McConathy began his 22nd season as coach of the Demons in what was the first sporting event of the 2020-21 academic year for Northwestern State. The last event 8 1/2 months ago was its 79-62 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament.
No. 19 Texas opens with 91-55 win over Rio Grande Valley
AUSTIN (AP) — Courtney Ramey had 20 points and six assists and No. 19 Texas opened the season with a 91-55 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night.
Ramey was 7 of 11 from the field, hitting two 3-pointers. Several Texas players made significant contributions on offense and the Longhorns shot 57.4%.
Matt Coleman scored 17 points, and Kai Jones had 14. Greg Brown, a highly recruited freshman, added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Former Tyler Junior College player Malik Lawrence-Anderson scored four points for UTRGV, along with seven rebounds and an assist.
Texas guard Andrew Jones missed the game for precautionary reasons due to a cough, a team spokesman said. Jones missed most of the 2017-2018 and 2018-19 seasons after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He appeared in all 31 games last season.
With Jones out, Kai Jones moved into the starting lineup, hit all six of his shots and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Vaqueros missed 16 of their first 17 shots, falling behind 17-4. But they competed nearly evenly for the rest of the half, using a 10-0 push to trail 45-29 at the break. Quinton Johnson scored the first five points of the run. Johnson led UTRGV with 13 points. The Vaqueros shot only 26.1%.
Oklahoma St. 75, UT Arlington 68
ARLINGTON (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 21 points with 10 rebounds in his first collegiate game and young Oklahoma State fended off UT Arlington 75-68 in a season opener on Wednesday.
Cunningham, an Associated Press preseason All-American, was 1-for-5 from the floor in the early going, but had scored a dozen by halftime, showcased a variety of moves in the paint and came up big on the defensive glass in the final two minutes.
Shahada Wells, former Tyler Junior College All-America, scored 12 of his 21 points down the stretch for UT Arlington, making 9 of 13 shots and grabbing five steals. David Azore added 14 points. The Mavericks scored 29 points off 18 turnovers.
Six players made their Oklahoma State debuts.
Cunningham, who posted Oklahoma State's first 20-10 game since the 2018, corralled the ball and was fouled after consecutive UT Arlington misses around the two-minute mark and the lead at three points. He made three of four from the line to help put the game away.
Isaac Likekele scored nine for the Cowboys and pulled down a career-best 13 rebounds with seven assists. Keylan Boon scored 10 points with 12 boards, his first double-double, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 11 with seven rebounds.
Oklahoma State dominated the boards 54-33, outscoring the Mavericks 36-26 in the paint and holding a 20-4 advantage on second-chance points.
Texas State 98, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59
SAN MARCOS (AP) — Isiah Small posted 17 points and eight rebounds and Texas State gave new coach Terrence Johnson and easy win in the season opener, topping Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor 98-59 on Wednesday night.
Johnson was elevated to interim head coach after Danny Kaspar resigned Sept. 22 while under investigation for allegations that he directed racist taunts at Black players. He denied the charges in his resignation letter.
Mason Harrell added 15 points for the Bobcats.
Carson Hammond had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders. Josiah Johnson added 17 points.
SMU 97, Sam Houston St. 67
DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had a career-high 33 points to carry SMU to a 97-67 win over Sam Houston State on Wednesday night.
Davis was out-dueled by the Bearkats' Zach Nutall, who had 36 points, also a career high.
William Douglas had 15 points for SMU (1-0). Ethan Chargois added 12 points and six assists.
No. 1 Gonzaga 102, No. 6 Kansas 90
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs added 24 and Corey Kispert had 23 to help No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 6 Kansas 102-90 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away. Gonzaga went on a 22-7 run to go up 96-78.
Suggs, who got in foul trouble in the first half, scored 17 of his 24 in the second half.
Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points, and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points. Agbai picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half, which hurt the Jayhawks. When he left, Kansas trailed 70-67.
The Jayhawks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half to tie it at 57.
On Friday, Gonzaga will play Auburn, and Kansas will face St. Joseph's.
NO. 8 Illinois 97, Chicago State 38
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points, freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 and Illinois routed Chicago State.
The Illini (2-0) scored the first nine points and led 47-17 at halftime. They will host Ohio in the third round of the multi-team event Friday before facing No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday.
Adam Miller added 15 points and Kofi Cockburn finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Illinois shot 60% from the field.
Xavier Johnson led Chicago State (0-2) with 10 points. Chicago State coach Lance Irvin has opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Assistant Rodell Davis is coaching the team in Irvin's absence.
NO. 15 West Virginia 78, VCU 66
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 15 West Virginia beat VCU 78-66 in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals.
West Virginia (2-0) will face Western Kentucky in the final Friday.
Culver rebounded from a seven-point game Wednesday night in the Mountaineers' opening victory over South Dakota State, finishing two shy of his career high. He was 8 of 14 from the field.
Sean McNeil added 16 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 16 rebounds.
Nah'Shon Hyland led the Rams (1-1) with 13 points.
Nevada 69, Nebraska 66
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to lift Nevada to a 69-66 victory over Nebraska on Thursday.
Sherfield, a Wichita State transfer, tied it with two free throws with 43 seconds left then made the long 3-pointer following a steal by Brown transfer Desmond Cambridge. Dalano Banton missed a 3-point try as time ran out.
Sherfield scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half while Cambridge had 16 of his 18 points in the first half, including a run of 13 straight points that helped put Nevada (2-0) up 35-29 at the break.
Nebraska (1-1) rallied to take a 10-point edge in the second half after a 14-2 run with seven points from Kobe Webster. But after that run ended Nevada responded with a 17-3 surge, including all eight of K.J. Hymes' points, to lead 62-58 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.
Banton finished with 18 points, Teddy Allen had 17 points plus five of Nebraska's 12 steals. Webster added 13 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot only 29% and were just 9 of 41 from the arc but scored 20 points off 21 turnovers.
Xavier 51, Bradley 50
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dwon Odom made a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Xavier to a 51-50 win over Bradley on Thursday.
Zach Freemantle posted 19 points and Paul Scruggs had 17 points for Xavier (2-0). Odom was just 2 of 10 from the field and finished with four points.
Elijah Childs had 17 points for the Braves (1-1). Ville Tahvanainen added 11 points.
Western Kentucky 75, Memphis 69
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks as Western Kentucky beat Memphis 75-69 on Thursday.
Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points for WKU (2-0). Carson Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Landers Nolley II had 25 points, with six 3-pointers, for the Tigers (1-1). Boogie Ellis added 14 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 rebounds.
San Diego St. 73, No. 22 UCLA 58
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel scored 15 points apiece and San Diego State used its disruptive defense and 3-point shots to beat No. 22 UCLA 73-58 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Mitchell and Schakel hit 3s early in the second half to open a 40-28 lead and the Aztecs dominated the rest of the way at empty Viejas Arena. Aguek Arop and Terrell Gomez scored 10 points each for SDSU, which was 30-2 last season and expecting its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament before it as canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mitchell and Schakel each hit three 3-pointers, and the Aztecs, picked to repeat as Mountain West Conference regular-season champions, went 9 of 23 from behind the arc.
UCLA, which played on SDSU's home court for the first time since 1991, was without key players Jalen Hill and transfer Johnny Juzang. Chris Smith, the Bruins' only senior, committed his fourth foul midway through the second half and came out — and then fouled out with 4:47 to go. He scored 10 points, none in the second half.
Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 17 points for UCLA, and Cody Riley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The game was part of a multi-team event that also includes Pepperdine and UC Irvine. UCLA and SDSU had been scheduled to play in a bubble in Florida, but it fell apart. Coaches Brian Dutcher of SDSU and Mick Cronin of UCLA, longtime friends, quickly put together this event.
Georgia St. 123, Georgia Tech 120, 4 OTs
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts scored 26 points, Corey Allen added 22 points, and Georgia State beat Georgia Tech 123-120 in the season opener for both teams in four overtimes on Wednesday night.
The game devolved into a free-throw shooting contest as the overtimes ticked by. Roberts helped seal it with two free throws at the 30.3-second mark of the fourth overtime, making it 121-118. Michael Devoe followed with a layup for Georgia Tech before Allen hit a free throw, Jose Alvarado missed a layup for Georgia Tech and Jojo Toppin added a free throw to end the scoring.
Bubba Parham's heave from just beyond half court hit high off the backboard for Georgia Tech as the final buzzer sounded.
Moses Wright finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds and Alvarado had 29 points in the first four-overtime game in Georgia Tech history.
Georgia State won its first game over an Atlantic Coast Conference school in 27 tries. Eliel Nsoseme had 22 points and Kane Williams added 21 for the Panthers.
Georgia State matched its biggest lead of the game when Corey Allen's driving layup put the Panthers up 55-44 at the 14:33 mark. Wright gave the Jackets their first lead since 15-13 with a pair of free throws that made it 72-70 with 4:34 left.
Both teams had a chance to win it in regulation, but Georgia State's Justin Roberts lost the ball for a turnover with 18 seconds to go and Devoe missed a pullup jumper in the lane with four seconds remaining.
After an uneventful first overtime, the Panthers took a four-point lead on two free throws by Roberts with 1:05 to go. Devoe followed with an inside basket to trim the lead to 96-94, and Georgia State committed a turnover.
Alvarado hit a pair of throws to make it 96-all with 7.6 seconds remaining, and Roberts missed a straightaway 3 as the final seconds ticked off the second overtime.
The third overtime ended with Alvarado hitting one of two free throws to make it 110-108, and Collin Moore hitting a pair for Georgia State to send it to a fourth OT.
Washington State 56, Texas Southern 52
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to rally Washington State past Texas Southern for a 56-52 win in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Bonton scored 16 points during the Cougars' 19-3 run to take a 50-42 lead with 5:15 left in the game.
Texas Southern answered with with eight straight points to tie it at 50 and tied it again at 52 with 1:01 left in the game.
Aljaž Kunc made a pair of free throws that gave the Cougars a 54-52 lead with 28 seconds left and Bonton made two more foul shots for Washington State to cap the scoring with 10 seconds to go.
Kunc added 11 points and Efe Abogidi in his college debut had nine points and eight rebounds for Washington State with nine points and six rebounds in the first half.
Texas A&M transfer John Walker III, Galen Alexander and Michael Weathers each scored 10 for Texas Southern.
About four hours before tipoff, Washington State announced on Twitter that coach Kyle Smith, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, had completed his 10-day isolation period and would be on the bench for the game.
TCU 69, Houston Baptist 45
FORT WORTH (AP) — Freshman Mike Miles scored 13 points and Chuck O'Bannon had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals to help TCU beat Houston Baptist 69-45 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Junior center Kevin Samuel had six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. He has 165 career blocks and needs just six more to break the program record of 171 held by Vladimir Brodziansky (2015-18) and James Penny (1995-98). Samuel is one behind Kurt Thomas, who played 18 NBA seasons and was the No. 10 overall selection in the 1995 NBA draft.
Miles scored eight points in the first six minutes and Francisco Farabello hit a 3-pointer to give TCU a 15-0 with 13:58 left in the first half. Houston Baptist missed its first 12 shots and went scoreless for the first seven minutes, 23 seconds.
Pedro Castro had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist and Hunter Janacek scored 10 points.
The Huskies shot just 31% (18 of 56) from the field and 3 of 13 from behind the arc.
Tarleton State 103, Dallas Christian 48
STEPHENVILLE (AP) — Tahj Small had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jonathan Jackson posted 15 points and five steals as Tarleton State easily beat Division II Dallas Christian 103-48 to open the season on Wednesday night.
Javontae Hopkins had 13 points, four steals and three rebounds for Tarleton State. Cadarius Baggett added 10 points.
Reggie Daniels had 17 points and three blocks for the Crusaders.
Arkansas 142, Mississippi Valley St. 62
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 23 points to lead eight Arkansas players in double figures and the Razorbacks beat Mississippi Valley State 142-62 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.
Vanover, a 7-foot-3 transfer from California, made 8 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and his three free-throw attempts. He added eight rebounds.
Terry Collins led Mississippi Valley State with 15 points and Kam'Ron Cunningham scored 13.
The Razorbacks scored 28 consecutive points over a 7-plus minute span to take a 41-8 lead with 7:48 left in the first half. Vance Jackson Jr., a 6-9 graduate transfer from New Mexico, hit four 3s in the final 3 minutes of that run and Arkansas shot 20 of 40 from behind the arc.
It was the second most points scored in a game, 3s made in game, and the second-largest margin of victory in program history. Arkansas scored 166 points in a 65-point win over U.S. International in 1989, made 21 3s against Troy on December 10, 1996, and beat Bethune-Cookman 128-46 on December 4, 1991.
Arkansas outrebounded the Delta Devils 58-33 and scored 43 points off 21 Mississippi Valley State turnovers. The Razorbacks hit 26 of 33 from the free throw line while MVSU made 3 of 6.
UTEP 100, Texas-Permian Basin 81
EL PASO (AP) — Souley Boum scored 23 points and UTEP defeated Division II Texas-Permian Basin 100-81 in the season opener on Wednesday night.
Keonte Kennedy added 16 points for the Miners and Bryson Williams 14. Jamal Bieniemy and Kristian Sjolund contributed 12 points each as UTEP had its most points since Nov. 10, 2017.
Jordan Horn had 26 points for the Falcons. Luka Juricki added 12 point and Wesley Hayes 10 points.