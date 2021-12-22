AUSTIN (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and No. 16 Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State 68-48 on Wednesday.
Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas, Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to Alabama State this season, led the Hornets with 16 points. Juan Reyna added 10.
Texas (9-2) and Alabama State were not scheduled to face each other until their original opponents this week experienced COVID-19 issues.
Rice canceled a game at Texas that had been scheduled for Wednesday. Alabama State (2-10) had scheduled games at UCLA (Dec. 15) and Memphis (Tuesday) postponed. The game at Texas was the first for Alabama State since Dec. 11.
No. 25 Texas Tech 78, Eastern Washington 46
LUBBOCK (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists without a turnover, helping No. 25 Texas Tech beat Eastern Washington 78-46 on Tuesday.
Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams each had 12 points for the Red Raiders (9-2), who rebounded from their loss Saturday to fourth-ranked Gonzaga. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and five assists.
The Red Raiders played without starting guard Terrence Shannon, who missed his second game in a row because of back spasms. Guard Mylik Wilson missed his third straight game because of a knee issue.
Rylan Bergersen had 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting for Eastern Washington (6-6), which entered the game with five players averaging double-figure scoring.
No. 19 Tennessee 77, No. 6 Arizona 73
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win Wednesday night, giving the Wildcats their first loss.
Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers (9-2).
Bennedict Mathurin had 14 of his 28 points in the first half. He was the only Arizona (11-1) starter to score in the first 20 minutes as Tennessee took a 34-21 lead. Kerr Kriisa scored 11 points for Arizona.
Tennessee hit seven of its first 11 shots and opened with a 16-2 advantage in the first five minutes. It took the Wildcats until the first four minutes of the second half to get back in the game. Arizona hit 7 of 9 shots to start the second half to cut the Vols’ lead to 44-40.
Christian Koloko’s layup tied it at 62 with about five minutes left. With the game tied at 67, Fulkerson had a layup and two free throws to stretch the Tennessee lead to four.
With the Vols up 71-69, Fulkerson grabbed an offensive rebound, scored and was fouled, putting Tennessee up by four.
WOMEN
No. 12 Texas 70, Princeton 53
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points and Rori Harmon added 15 to help No. 12 Texas beat Princeton 70-53 on Wednesday.
This was the first meeting ever between the teams. Texas was just looking to fill out its non-conference schedule in the offseason and was content to play the Ivy League school.
With both teams going on break for the holidays after the game, the noon tip time didn’t lead to stellar play in the first half. The two programs combined to shoot 22 for 65 in the opening 20 minutes, including missing 14 of 15 3-point attempts. The Longhorns held a 32-21 halftime advantage.
Princeton (7-4) went on a 10-2 run to start the third quarter and trailed 41-36 before Texas (9-1) closed the period on a 9-3 spurt. Allen-Taylor had five points during the burst. The Tigers were able to get within 53-44 early in the fourth quarter before Texas scored nine straight to put the game away.
Texas was missing sophomore forward Deyona Gaston, who had a double-double in the team’s last game on Sunday.
Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Princeton while Ellie Mitchell added 10 points and 16 rebounds — including 12 offensive. The Tigers outrebounded the Longhorns 41-31.
Texas was the highest ranked school to visit Princeton since No. 6 Rutgers in 2007. The last ranked team to come to Jadwin Gymnasium was No. 24 Delaware in 2011 when Elena Delle Donne starred for the Blue Hens.
The Tigers already had a win over one ranked team this season, beating then-No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 58-55 on Dec. 1. It was Princeton’s first win over a ranked team in 43 years.