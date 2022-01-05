No. 18 Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a critical 3-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as No. 18 Tennessee pulled out a 66-60 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night.
Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers (10-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who never during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period. Josiah-Jordan James scored 10.
Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1). Down five players — two injured and three in COVID-19 protocol — Mississippi started strong but couldn’t hang on.
No. 15 Alabama 83, Florida 70
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and No. 15 Alabama opened the second half with a 22-4 run en route to an 81-70 win over Florida on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide (11-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season.
Florida (9-4) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine.
The Gators never got closer than that the rest of the way.