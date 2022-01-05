Houston South Florida Basketball
South Florida forward Sam Hines Jr. (20) knocks the ball away from Houston center Josh Carlton (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

No. 18 Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a critical 3-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as No. 18 Tennessee pulled out a 66-60 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers (10-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who never during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period. Josiah-Jordan James scored 10.

Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1). Down five players — two injured and three in COVID-19 protocol — Mississippi started strong but couldn’t hang on.

No. 15 Alabama 83, Florida 70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and No. 15 Alabama opened the second half with a 22-4 run en route to an 81-70 win over Florida on Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide (11-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season.

Florida (9-4) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine.

The Gators never got closer than that the rest of the way.

 
 

