AUSTIN (AP) — Skyler Messinger's RBI double capped a three-run bottom of the seventh inning and No. 9 overall seed Texas went on to beat Louisiana Tech 5-2 on Saturday in the Austin Regional.
Texas (44-19) advances to the title game on Sunday. The Longhorns will play the winner of Sunday's elimination game between Louisiana Tech (43-20) and Air Force. A loss by the Longhorns would force a Monday finale.
Dylan Campbell's home run in the second gave Texas a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs pulled even in the fourth on a RBI single by Wade Elliott.
Louisiana Tech got within 4-2 in the eighth on Philip Matulia's RBI ground out, but Trey Faltine led off with a double in the Longhorns' half of the eighth and scored on a Mitchell Daly sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.
Tristan Stevens (6-6) picked up the win for Texas with 3 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits, striking out five. Starter Lucas Gordon went the first 5 1/3 innings, yielding one run while scattering nine hits.
Kyle Crigger (6-3) pitched the seventh and took the loss for the Bulldogs.
Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Austin Bost and Kole Kaler hit late home runs to rally No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M to a 9-6 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the semifinals of the College Station Regional on Saturday night.
After scoring four runs in the first inning the Aggies fell behind 6-4. Troy Claunch had an RBI double and Brett Minnich followed with a run-scoring single to pull the Aggies even in the seventh.
Jack Moss opened the eighth with a single before Bost blasted his 10th home run over the left-field wall. Kaler added a two-out solo shot, his third, in the ninth.
Texas A&M (39-18) moves into the Sunday night championship game against the survivor of the Louisiana-Lafayette-TCU game earlier in the day.
Jacob Palisch (5-3) pitched three scoreless innings in relief to get the win. Brad Rudis went 1 2/3 for his third save.
Moss had four hits for the Aggies and Minnich had three with three RBIs.
Carson Roccaforte had three hits and scored three runs for the Rajin' Cajuns (37-22) and Heath Hood drove in four runs.
TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning and TCU stayed alive in the College Station Regional with a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Taylor homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Isaac Coffey (7-6) with two down in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Byrne followed with a drive down the left-field line. TCU only had five hits.
That was enough as five Horned Frogs pitchers scattered seven singles and five walks, striking out 11. Caleb Bolden (5-2) picked up the win and Garrett Wright went the final 2 2/3 innings for his fifth save.
The Horned Frogs (37-21) face Louisiana in another elimination game on Sunday.
TCU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Tommy Sacco.
A pair of two-out singles and a walk in the fifth ended the day for Horned Frogs starter Marcelo Perez. Bolden entered and threw a wild pitch for the only run for Oral Roberts (38-20).
Jake McMurray and Mac McCroskey both had two hits for the Golden Eagles.
Air Force 5, Dallas Baptist 1
AUSTIN (AP) — Sam Kulasingam and Paul Skenes hit home runs in a four-run third inning, Doyle Gehring pitched seven strong innings and the Air Force Academy defeated Dallas Baptist 5-1 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Austin Regional.
Kulasingam's leadoff home run in the third put the Falcons up 2-0. Skenes, the Mountain West co-Pitcher of the Year, had a two-run shot after Blake Covin singled. Jay Thomason plated another run when his single drove in Jake Greiving.
That was plenty for Gehring, who limited the Huskies to three hits and a seventh-inning run. He struck out seven and walked two.
Two of the three hits for Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) came in the seventh with Cole Moore scoring on Luke Heefner's sacrifice fly.
Air Force (31-28) plays again on Sunday against Louisiana Tech.
Arkansas 20, Oklahoma State 12
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs — including a grand slam by Jalen Battles — in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night at the Stillwater Regional.
Arkansas (40-18) advances to Sunday's title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State on Sunday morning. A loss by the Razorbacks would force a finale on Monday.
Peyton Stovall led off the eighth with a single before Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nolan McLean replaced reliever Roman Phansalkar and struck out Brady Slavens but Cayden Wallace drew an eight-pitch walk to score Stovall, Michael Turner walked on four straight balls to bring in Gregory and Webb scored when Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 11-10. Moore followed with another walk before Trevor Martin came on and his first pitch was drilled over the wall in left by Battles to make it 16-10.
Roc Riggio went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs for Oklahoma State. McLean hit a two-run home run to spark a five-run third inning to give the Cowboys a 7-2 lead.
Slavens, Wallace, Lanzilli and Turner each hit a home run for Arkansas. Turner and Lanzilli drove in four runs apiece.
Oklahoma 9, Florida 4
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma's four home runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-4 on Friday night to advance to the championship of the Gainesville Regional.
Oklahoma (39-20) plays Sunday against the winner of a loser-out game between the host Gators and No. 4 seed Central Michigan. Florida, the No. 13 national seed, beat the Broncos 7-3 Friday to send them to the loser's bracket.
Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each hit a home run in the bottom of the second to give Florida (40-23) a 2-0 lead. Mac Guscette added a solo shot in the seventh.
Peyton Graham hit a two-run home run and Blake Robertson followed with a solo shot in the top of the third to make it 3-2 and the Sooners led the rest of the way.
Crooks finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and David Sandlin (8-3) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 innings for Oklahoma.