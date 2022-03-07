After splitting a weekend series against No. 2 West Texas A&M, UT Tyler was scheduled to play Arkansas-Monticello in a non-conference baseball game on Tuesday but the contest was canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area, school officials announced.
The Patriots and the Boll Weevils will not make up the contest due to no available dates between the two programs.
UT Tyler's next series will now begin on Friday against Lone Star Conference opponent Eastern New Mexico. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Irwin Field. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday (3 and 6 p.m.) and a single game on Sunday (1 p.m.).
The Patriots (10-10) have played 20 games, all Lone Star Conference games.
UT Tyler is coming off a 2-2 series split in Canyon against West Texas A&M.
The Patriots won Game 1 on Friday (11-7), while splitting games on Saturday (13-15, 9-6) and falling on Sunday (7-5).
In Friday's game, Kyle McShaffry belted a grand slam, while Ethan Bedgood and Lukas Polanco both had solo shots.
Bedgood, Polanco, Tommy van de Sanden, Cade Watson and Hayden Clearman each had doubles.
Bedgood and McShaffry each had three hits with two apiece from Riley Lambert and Polanco. Tanner Roach added a single.
McShaffry had the four RBIs from his homer with Clearman driving in two runs and Bedgood, Jordan Gochenour, van de Sanden and Polanco with one each.
Scoring runs were Bedgood (2), Polanco (2), Watson (2), Lambert (1), Roach (1), McShaffry (1), van de Sanden (1) and Clearman (1).
Dylan Blomquist (3-1) got the win, going five innings while allowing five hits and three runs (2 earned). He had three strikeouts and four walks. A.J. Irvin got his first save by hurling three innings (3 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Eric Ortiz had a homer for the Buffaloes. It was West Texas A&M's first loss of the season.
In the first game on Saturday, WT A&M won 15-13, scoring four runs in the sixth to take lead.
Adam Becker had a homer (2-run) for the Buffaloes.
For the Patriots, Gochenour (2-run) and Carson Cox (grand slam) homered.
Lambert had two doubles with one each from McShaffry, Bedgood and Polanco.
Lambert and van de Sanden each had three hits with two apiece from McShaffry, Polanco, Gochenour and Cox. RBIs were from Cox (4), Gochenour (3), McShaffry (2), Lambert (1), Polanco (1) and van de Sanden (1). Scoring runs were van de Sanden (3), Lambert (2), Gochenour (2), Roach (1), McShaffry (1), Bedgood (1), Polanco (1), Clearman (1) and Cox (1).
In the second game on Saturday, the Patriots scored the first seven runs en route to the 9-6 win.
Cox had two doubles with one apiece from McShaffry, Bedgood and Watson.
Cox had three hits with two each from McShaffry, Bedgood, Polanco, van de Sanden, Gochenour and Watson. Roach added a single. RBIs were from Bedgood (3), Cox (2), McShaffry (1), Polanco (1), van de Sanden (1) and Watson (1). scoring runs were Lambert (2), McShaffry (2), Gochenour (2), Roach (1), Bedgood (1) and Watson (1).
Harrison Lee (2-0) got the win, going six innings (6 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts). He was followed by AJ Yamagucki (1 inning, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts).
In Sunday's final game of the series, the Patriots led 7-0 before the Buffaloes scored 10 runs in the sixth for the 13-8 win.
Hitting doubles for the Tyler squad were van de Sanden (2), Polanco (1), Blomquist (1) and Cox (1). Hits were from van de Sanden (3), Bedgood (2), Lambert (1), Roach (1), McShaffry (1), Alex Bruce (1), Polanco (1), Gochenour (1), Blomquist (1) and Cox (1).
RBIs were from Roach (2), Bedgood (2), Bruce (1) and van de Sanden (1). Scoring runs were Lambert (3), Roach (2), Bedgood (1), van de Sanden (1) and Cox (1).